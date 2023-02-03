Connect with us

News

The COVID Pandemic Leads to Pfizer's Record-Breaking Revenue of $100 Billion in 2022
Advertisement

News

Thailand to Reduce the Standard Safety Level of Air Pollution to 37.5 Microns from 50 Microns

News News Asia

Adani's Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

News Ukraine War

U.S. Agrees To Send Longer-Range Bombs To Ukraine

News News Asia

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases

News Crime

Police Arrest Frenchman, 58 for Fraud and Extortion

News Crime Regional News

6 Police Officers Criminally Charged for Extorting Money From Tourists, Bail Denied

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News World News

U.S. And Philippines Plans To Expand American Military Presence

News

Why is Thailand Known for Most Road Accidents?

Tech News

iPhone Users In South Korea Lose 'batterygate' Lawsuit

News

Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb

News

Bangkok Ranks 3rd Worst for Air Pollution after PM2.5 Levels Spike

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News

Qatar Airways And Airbus Settle Bitter Conflict Over A350 Jets

News

Queen Elizabeth's Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes

News Regional News Tourism

Tourists in Thailand Raise Concerns Over Taxi Scams, Garbage and Air Quality

News Southern Thailand

German Missing After Jumping From Racha 8 Ferry Near Koh Phangan

News Crime Regional News

Police Officer Demands 60K From Chinese Tourist for Vaping

News

Nikki Haley Is Poised To Run For President In 2024

News

The COVID Pandemic Leads to Pfizer’s Record-Breaking Revenue of $100 Billion in 2022

Published

7 seconds ago

on

The COVID Pandemic Leads to Pfizer's Record-Breaking Revenue of $100 Billion in 2022

(CTN News) – Last year, Pfizer’s earnings hit a record $100 billion thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with almost $57 billion driven by its Paxlovid antiviral pill and vaccine.

Pfizer sold $37.8 billion of its Covid vaccine last year

Pfizer sold $37.8 billion of vaccines, up just 3% from 2021, as demand slowed for shots. However, sales of Paxlovid, it’s blockbuster antiviral, jumped to $18.9 billion in 2022, its first full year on the market.

Pfizer’s sales from its Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment generated more revenue last year than in total sales in 2019 before the pandemic became a global crisis that killed more than 6.8 million people. This year won’t be like last year.

In 2023, Pfizer expects revenue to decline by 33% to between $67 billion and $71 billion as the world emerges from the pandemic.

From $37.8 billion in 2022, Covid vaccine sales will plummet by 64% to $13.5 billion this year. From $18.9 billion in 2022, Paxlovid sales are expected to drop 58% to $8 billion in 2023.

According to Pfizer, its full-year earnings per share will drop by 50%, to between $3.25 and $3.45, from a record $6.58 in 2022.

Analysts expected mostly good results from the company in the fourth quarter.

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla laid out a 2030 growth plan last quarter. Among other drugs, Bourla sees future revenue growth from RSV vaccines and migraine medications.

Related CTN News:

India Launches the World’s First nasal COVID Vaccine

Updated COVID Vaccines Prevent Infections Against the New XBB-Related Subvariants

COVID-Related Deaths In China Reach 60,000, Peak Has Passed
Related Topics:
Continue Reading