Biden Gets Latest Updated COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Americans to to do Same
13 seconds ago

Biden Gets Latest Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

(CTN News) – At a White House ceremony on Tuesday, Joe Biden, the president of the United States, got the latest COVID-19 Vaccine shot and urged Americans to do the same.

Along with Biden, prominent government health experts and the leaders of some of the largest drugstore chains in the nation were there.

Biden applauded several fresh ideas put up by the companies to speed up vaccines and eradicate the illness.

Biden added, “I’m here today with my COVID team, as well as officials from some of America’s leading pharmacies: Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons,” according to a statement from the White House.

“We’re here with a simple message: Get immunized,” Biden stated about immunization while speaking at the White House. Updating your COVID vaccination is a good idea. “It’s effective,” he continued. He also disclosed that not enough individuals recognize the need for a booster.

“We must alter that so everyone may have a secure and healthy Christmas season. The President said, “That’s why I’m having my shot updated today, October 25.

The US President also made his remarks as official statistics revealed that after weeks of acceleration, the number of new gunshots nationwide has begun to calm down, CBS News said.

Over 19 million Americans have allegedly gotten an updated COVID booster injection to far, according to CDC data from last week. Up to 226 million Americans may be eligible for boosters, equivalent to just under 9% of the total population.

‘New variants have emerged here in the US’: Joe Biden

Joe Biden said that the virus is constantly changing as an additional word of warning. “New varieties have evolved here in the US and throughout the globe,” he said.

“And let’s start with the COVID updates—vaccines,” the US President said. They are designed to combat a particular Omicron strain that is now prevalent in our nation.

The revised booster doses, which target the two Omicron subvariants that are the most common variations in the US, began to be given out in the fall, according to the CBS News story.

The Biden administration announced a fresh marketing initiative last month to promote immunizations.

Additionally, unreviewed early findings evaluating the revised booster dosage against the BA.5 variation show that they at least produce similar antibody responses to the original formulation of the injections.

Every American who has had a vaccination is at least five years old and whose last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered at least two months ago is qualified to get an updated booster shot this fall.

President Biden had his most recent immunization around three months after testing positive for the virus in the summer, which is important to note.

The CDC advises Americans who have recently caught the virus to wait three months before getting the booster.

Additionally, Biden restated the advice of Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID response coordinator, that Americans get their coronavirus boosters and annual flu injections before Halloween.

The White House noted that India is a big global vaccine manufacturer and is crucial to the global supply of COVID-19 immunizations in the interim.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, told the media at a news conference on Tuesday that “because of its great manufacturing capabilities, (India) has been a big supplier of vaccines,” according to PTI.

