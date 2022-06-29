Monkeypox Cases In UK Crosses 1000-Mark, Europe Accounts For 86% Of Infections Worldwide

(CTN News) – There are now 1,076 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Britain, according to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA). UKHSA reports 1,076 laboratory-confirmed cases in the nation as of June 26.

Xinhua reported 1,035 in England, 27 in Scotland, 5 in Wales, and 9 in Northern Ireland. Since the last World Health Organization (WHO) update on June 17, 1,310 more cases have been reported from eight new countries.

According to the WHO’s latest update, which was released on Monday, 3,413 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death were documented across five WHO regions since January 1.

The European region has 2,933 of the 3,413 cases with laboratory confirmation, according to WHO. Around 86% of the total number is made up of this.

Xinhua reported that nearly a third of all cases worldwide recorded since the current outbreak began have been found in Britain.

“Over a thousand monkeypox cases have now been confirmed nationwide,” Sophia Makki, UKHSA’s incident director, told Xinhua. In the weeks and days to come, we expect the number of cases to rise further.

As a precaution, Makki recommended people attending summer festivals or engaging in sexual activity with new partners be aware of any monkeypox signs and get tested immediately.

Must Read: Health Authorities Declared A High Alert To Check Monkeypox Suspected Cases

European Medicines Agency will evaluate the smallpox vaccine

Moreover, the European Medicines Agency said it would evaluate whether a smallpox vaccine produced by Bavarian Nordic may also be approved for use against monkeypox.

European regulators have previously approved Jynneos, marketed as Imvanex in the United States, for use against monkeypox, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the EU medicines authority.

In Europe, the vaccine is only approved for the prevention of monkeypox, which is similar to smallpox.

Related CTN News: