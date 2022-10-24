US President Joe Biden Will Get his Updated COVID-19 Vaccine on Tomorrow

(CTN News) – US Vice President Joe Biden will get his updated Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow, Tuesday, according to a statement from White House spokesman Kevin Munoz, cited by news agency Reuters. Additionally, he advised Americans to have the most recent coronavirus vaccination. vaccine

In July, Joe Biden tested positive for Covid with little symptoms and among a rare occurrence known as a rebound case in patients using the antiviral medication Paxlovid. After two negative tests, he completed more than two weeks of seclusion in the White House in August.

Last week, just 20 million Americans had gotten the most recent COVID-19 vaccine. According to Reuters, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated on Thursday that it was insufficient.

She urged everyone to take action and have their current vaccination as soon as possible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highest weekly rise since the autumn vaccination programme began and an increase of almost 40% from the previous week was the 4.5 million Americans who got the revised vaccine.

The revised Covid injections, designed to combat the spreading of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants and the original strain of the virus, began being distributed in the United States in September.

Earlier last month, the United States maintained measures including high hospital reimbursement rates, expanded Medicaid, and prolonged the Covid-19 pandemic’s status as a public health emergency for 90 days.

President Joe Biden’s previous interview, when he said that the “pandemic is finished,” prompted the decision. Joe Biden’s comments have drawn strong criticism from medical specialists.

The extension will remain in effect until January 11, 2023, according to a statement made on October 13 by US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. A public health emergency “exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, countrywide,” according to Becerra’s announcement.

Related CTN News:

Monkeypox Cases In UK Crosses 1000-Mark, Europe Accounts For 86% Of Infections Worldwide

Cancer Vaccine Can Be Developed By 2030, Say Founders Of COVID Vaccine-Makers

CDC Discussing Using Oral Polio Vaccine in NY For the First Time in 20 Years