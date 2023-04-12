Connect with us

Bank of England Hiring 30 Staff to Develop Central Bank Digital Currency
News

Bank of England Hiring 30 Staff to Develop Central Bank Digital Currency

(CTN News) – The Sunday Times stated, without providing a source, that the Bank of England is looking to create a team of up to 30 individuals to build a central bank digital currency.

The Bank of England and the UK Treasury requested the public to weigh in on their intentions to build a digital version of the pound sterling in February.

Bank of England and UK Treasury hiring for digital pound positions

The press has branded the initiative “Britcoin,” but the bank isn’t fond of the name and hasn’t decided whether or not a digital pound will use distributed ledger technology.

Two new roles, digital pound security architect and digital pound solutions architect, were posted at the end of last month on the bank’s website careers page.

The maximum annual remuneration for both positions is £80,000 ($99,000. The Treasury posted a job opening for a chief digital currency officer in January.

According to the newspaper, Ian Taylor, a board adviser for the trade group CryptoUK, stated, “A team of 30 seems like quite a significant resource to focus on the digital pound.” It demonstrates the move’s significance and the bank’s commitment to making it happen.

