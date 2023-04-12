Connect with us

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Give Investors Access to $30 Billion Worth of Tokens"
Advertisement

Cryptocurrency Business Tech

What Is A Wash Sale And How Does It Impact Your Investments?

Cryptocurrency

Payment Methods To Buy Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency How To

How To Buy Bitcoin On eToro: Tips And Risks Of Using This Platform.

Cryptocurrency

Streamlining Your Coin or Token Listing Process with Our Crypto Listing Agency

Cryptocurrency

Change Bitcoin (BTC) to Cash

Cryptocurrency

How to Use Bitcoin Mixers and Tumblers: A Complete Guide [2023]

Tech Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin Jumps 30% after Elon Musk Changes Twitter Logo to Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency

Top 5 Crypto Payment Gateways to Consider for Your Business

Gaming Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency in the Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challenges for 2023

Cryptocurrency

Top Crypto Wallets that you Must Know About in 2023

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Drops Below $27K as CFTC Sues Binance Over Alleged Violation of Trading Rules

Cryptocurrency

Coinbase Shares Fell After Receiving 'Wells Notice' From SEC Focused On Staking And Asset Listing

Cryptocurrency

Why Should You Consider Accepting Crypto Payments For Your Business

Cryptocurrency Tech

Best Stock Trading Apps: A Guide For Investors In 2023

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Hits 9-Month High Amidst Turmoil in Banking Sector and Inflation Concerns

Cryptocurrency Learning

How To Create An NFT For Free: A Step-by-Step Guide

Cryptocurrency

How to Trade FiCoin: A Comprehensive Guide

Cryptocurrency

How to Buy FiCoin - Step-by-Step Guide

Cryptocurrency

The Role of Cryptocurrency in the Future of E-Commerce

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade to Give Investors Access to $30 Billion Worth of Tokens”

Published

2 days ago

on

Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Give Investors Access to $30 Billion Worth of Tokens

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, an upgrade to the infrastructure supporting ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, will make available more than $30 billion in ether to investors.

The latest addition to the Ethereum blockchain, Shapella, will allow investors to withdraw an offshoot of ether tokens they invested on the blockchain network in exchange for interest over the past three years.

According to data firm Dune Analytics, these so-called “staked ether” tokens are valued at roughly $31 billion and make up about 15% of all ether tokens.

According to a tweet by Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation, the organization that speaks for the Ethereum network, the upgrade is scheduled at approximately 2230 GMT.

Investors have projected that the modifications will increase ether’s volatility.

There is concern that large redemptions may trigger a selling frenzy, dragging down the price of ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency behind bitcoin (at roughly $230 billion).

Analysts at Deutsche Bank warned that the market might see “significant downward price pressure” if the investment was sold immediately after being released.

In its most recent major update, released in September, Ethereum significantly decreased its energy usage, which supporters argued would give Ethereum an edge in its pursuit to overtake Bitcoin.

While bitcoin has increased by over 80% this year, ether has only slightly under 60%.

After losing trillions of dollars in 2022, the cryptocurrency market has rebounded this year, hoping that central banks will let off raising interest rates.

Ethereum’s popularity has increased in so-called decentralized finance applications, which provide banking services without relying on centralized institutions like banks.

However, its use in conventional business and finance remains low.

Related CTN News:

iBomma.com: Download iBomma Apk For Android (2023)

Twitter Released A New Policy That Forbids “violent speech”

Top 10 Free YouTube Video Downloader Apps
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins