Bangkok’s Administration has Designated Seven Venues As Protest Sites

(CTN News) – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has designated seven locations in the capital for protesters to hold their rallies without infringing on the rights of other people.

These seven areas include the Lan Khon Mueang town square, in front of the first City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, the Bangkok (Thai-Japanese) youth center in Din Daeng district, the open space beneath the Ratchavipha Bridge in Chatuchak district, the car park in front of the Phra Khanong district office, the Chalermprakiat sports center in Thung Khru district, and the Monthon Pirom Park in Taling Chan district.

The BMA has set rules and conditions for protest organizers using the venues, including:

At least 24 hours before a protest, organizers must contact the district office where the venue is located, so that officials can prepare to ensure protesters’ safety and convenience.

Organizers and protesters must strictly follow the laws and regulations pertaining to public gatherings.

If damage occurs to state-owned property at the protest site, the organisers and protesters will be held accountable.

Organizers and protesters may face legal action if they violated rules or regulations.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s election campaign included the idea of reserving space for protest rallies.

Hard-core anti-government protesters have recently recommenced clashes with police at Din Daeng intersection after a long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among Bangkok’s anti-establishment protest sites are Victory Monument, Democracy Monument, Din Daeng intersection, Ratchaprasong intersection, and Ratchadamnoen Avenue.

