(CTN News) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pakistan, with 435 new cases reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) over the past 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 13,644 diagnostic tests were conducted in the country, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.19%. In the meantime, another patient succumbed to the virus.

The last time Pakistan reported more than 400 cases was on March 22, 2022, when 443 infections were detected in a single day.

According to the NIH, 87 patients remain in critical condition and are being treated in hospitals across the country.

The COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 30,383 people in Pakistan so far. There are 1,531,982 cases in the country, according to the government dashboard.

Sindh orders strict implementation of SOPs

Sindh health department expressed concerns about a sixth COVID-19 wave in a letter a day earlier.

Commissioners were directed to ensure that COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) were strictly adhered to in the two cities.

SOPs include mask-wearing, social distancing, and checking vaccination cards.

Health officials are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 subvariants BA-5 and BA-4.

Related CTN News: