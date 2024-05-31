EASA to Announce Decision On PIA’s European Flight Operations Revival Today

(CTN News) – The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is expected to make a crucial announcement today regarding the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani airlines’ flight operations to Europe, as reported by ARY News.

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations in 2020 due to concerns over the authenticity of pilot licenses. This suspension has significantly impacted PIA’s international operations and revenue.

Hopes for PIA’s European Flight Resumption

Recently, an EASA team visited Pakistan to evaluate multiple aspects of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA. The assessment focused on licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

The team reportedly expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented by both the CAA and PIA to address previous concerns.

In a related development, a four-member security assessment team from the UK Department for Transport (UK-DfT) visited Islamabad International Airport.

The team reviewed aviation security procedures, including passenger and baggage handling, crew protocols, vehicle screening, and aircraft and cargo security measures.

The UK-DfT inspectors were reportedly pleased with the security enhancements in place, which include additional measures specifically for UK-bound flights.

In anticipation of a positive decision from EASA, PIA has initiated preparations to resume flight operations to the United Kingdom. The national carrier plans to operate 22 weekly flights to London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

As part of these preparations, PIA has invited bids for in-flight catering services at the aforementioned airports, with technical and financial proposals due by June 27, 2024.

Essential Services Act Amidst Anticipation of EASA Decision

To ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations, the Pakistani government has enforced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952, for Pakistan International Airlines.

This act, imposed on the orders of the Ministry of Interior for six months, empowers Pakistan International Airlines to take disciplinary actions against employees who disobey lawful orders. The notification aims to maintain continuous and efficient airline operations during this critical period.

The aviation community in Pakistan is optimistic that EASA’s decision will pave the way for the resumption of PIA’s European operations, restoring a vital link for passengers and boosting the airline’s financial health. The announcement later today is highly anticipated by all stakeholders.