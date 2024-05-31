Connect with us

News

EASA to Announce Decision On PIA's European Flight Operations Revival Today
Advertisement

News

Prosecutors Claim Actor Nick Pasqual Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend Several Times

News

Colombia Bans Bullfighting as Congress Passes Landmark Legislatiob

News

Qatar Airways Named "Airline of the Year" For 2024 - AirlineRatings.com

News

China Ends Import Ban on Australian Beef Producers

News

3 Black Men Sue American Airlines for Alleged Racial Discrimination

News

Samsung Faces First-Ever Strike Threat in History As Union Demands Grow

News

Iceland's Southwest Volcano Erupts for Fifth Time In 6 Months

News

Google Doodle Celebrates Croatia's 33rd Statehood Day

News

Pakistani Immigration To The UK Surged To 83,000 In 2023: Report

News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Forecasts Significant Increase in Land and Building Tax Revenue

News

Karachi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Year, Temperatures To Soar Further

News

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

News Northern Thailand

2-Year-Old Kangaroo Escapes from Chiang Mai Zoo

News

Canada Increases Visas for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

News

Germany Removes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Military Personnel

News

FDA Doesn't Support Accelerated Approvals With Surrogate Markers: Report

News

ExxonMobil Board Members Were Elected After a Climate Change Protest

News

Increasing Inflation Leads To a Two-Year High In German Consumer Confidence

News

Kylie Kelce Apologizes After Video Shows Jason Kelce Yelling At Her

News

EASA to Announce Decision On PIA’s European Flight Operations Revival Today

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

11 seconds ago

on

PIA

(CTN News) – The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is expected to make a crucial announcement today regarding the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani airlines’ flight operations to Europe, as reported by ARY News.

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations in 2020 due to concerns over the authenticity of pilot licenses. This suspension has significantly impacted PIA’s international operations and revenue.

Hopes for PIA’s European Flight Resumption

Recently, an EASA team visited Pakistan to evaluate multiple aspects of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA. The assessment focused on licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

The team reportedly expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented by both the CAA and PIA to address previous concerns.

In a related development, a four-member security assessment team from the UK Department for Transport (UK-DfT) visited Islamabad International Airport.

PIA

The team reviewed aviation security procedures, including passenger and baggage handling, crew protocols, vehicle screening, and aircraft and cargo security measures.

The UK-DfT inspectors were reportedly pleased with the security enhancements in place, which include additional measures specifically for UK-bound flights.

In anticipation of a positive decision from EASA, PIA has initiated preparations to resume flight operations to the United Kingdom. The national carrier plans to operate 22 weekly flights to London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

As part of these preparations, PIA has invited bids for in-flight catering services at the aforementioned airports, with technical and financial proposals due by June 27, 2024.

Essential Services Act Amidst Anticipation of EASA Decision

To ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations, the Pakistani government has enforced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952, for Pakistan International Airlines.

This act, imposed on the orders of the Ministry of Interior for six months, empowers Pakistan International Airlines to take disciplinary actions against employees who disobey lawful orders. The notification aims to maintain continuous and efficient airline operations during this critical period.

The aviation community in Pakistan is optimistic that EASA’s decision will pave the way for the resumption of PIA’s European operations, restoring a vital link for passengers and boosting the airline’s financial health. The announcement later today is highly anticipated by all stakeholders.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies