Motorcyclist Crashes After Failing to Beat Bangkok Railway Barrier

BANGKOK – A motorcyclist recently crashed while trying to dodge a closing railway barrier near Bangkok’s Makkasan station. The impatient rider ignored a flagman’s clear warning and tried to speed across the train tracks. This extremely risky decision quickly led to a dangerous fall for both rider and passenger.

Bystander video captured the tense moment the barrier caught the rushing motorcycle in its path. Fortunately, neither the driver nor the passenger suffered serious injuries during this very dramatic fall. However, the viral footage has sparked fresh public outrage over poor road safety habits today.

Key Takeaways

A motorcyclist and their passenger crashed after hitting a closing railway barrier in Bangkok.

The accident happened at Makkasan crossing, the same site as a fatal crash in May.

Viewers online are sharply criticizing motorists who ignore safety rules just to save time.

This recent motorcycle crash happened at the same location as a terrible May tragedy. On May 16, a fast-moving train collided directly with a public bus at this busy crossing. The devastating crash caused the bus to catch fire and tragically left eight people dead.

Following that horrific incident, local authorities strongly urged all drivers to exercise much more caution. Despite these strict warnings, many impatient road users still try to beat the descending barriers. According to the Bangkok Post, this reckless behavior continues to needlessly endanger lives every single day.

Growing Public Outcry for Better Safety Rules

The busy Makkasan area is famous for extreme traffic congestion during the daily rush hours. Frustrated drivers frequently try to navigate through tight spaces or entirely bypass the safety barriers. Consequently, these rushed actions routinely put innocent pedestrians and railway passengers at severe physical risk.

The latest crash video quickly spread across major social media platforms over the busy weekend. Angry commenters pointed out that the speeding riders clearly prioritized speed over their own safety. Many concerned citizens are now demanding stricter police enforcement of traffic laws near railway crossings.

Safety experts warn that beating a train barrier never actually saves enough valuable travel time. Railway crossings require complete patience, because large trains cannot stop quickly to avoid sudden obstacles. Therefore, motorists must always wait patiently for the heavy barriers to fully lift before moving.

Local police officials will likely review the viral footage to see if traffic charges apply. Meanwhile, road safety advocates hope this shocking video serves as a strong warning for others. Ultimately, a few saved seconds are never worth risking a completely devastating and fatal accident.

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