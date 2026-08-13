Central Chiang Rai Celebrates Mother’s Day With Exclusive “Mindful Mom Yoga” Event

CHIANG RAI – Central Chiang Rai transformed its shopping center into a peaceful retreat to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. On August 12, 2026, the mall hosted a special event called “Mindful Mom Yoga: The Greatest Mom Moment.” This premium gathering took place at the well-known VDO Wall area on the second floor. It was carefully designed for top-tier shoppers, specifically targeting The 1 Exclusive and Wealth Segment customers.

This exclusive morning event focused deeply on building a stronger bond between mothers and their children. Event organizers carefully worked to create a highly relaxing and private atmosphere for these VIP families. A total of 17 mother-child pairs joined the special celebration, bringing the final guest list to 34 people. Together, they enjoyed a wonderful morning strictly dedicated to health, happiness, and positive family connection.

Key Takeaways

Central Chiang Rai hosted an exclusive VIP yoga event for 17 mother-child pairs on August 12, 2026.

The celebration featured physical wellness activities, premium gifts, and deeply relaxing aromatherapy experiences.

The special event highlights the mall’s goal to create meaningful family moments and boost customer satisfaction.

A Morning of Wellness and Meaningful Connection

The core of the event was a unique and highly engaging ‘Yoga with Mom’ masterclass. This fitness session focused on gentle movements that partners could easily do together without any stress. Instructors also blended in special mindfulness and breathing techniques to help everyone achieve deep mental relaxation. Before starting, guests also enjoyed a soothing aromatherapy experience from Have A Nice Day Café.

After the calming workout ended, the event quickly shifted to a very touching surprise segment. During this special highlight of the day, children surprised their mothers with beautifully crafted premium cakes. These sweet and delicious treats were specially prepared by the famous Polar Boulangerie and Patisserie. This beautiful gesture allowed families to express their deep love and gratitude during Mother’s Day.

The popular shopping center made sure every single guest felt truly spoiled throughout the entire day. Happy participants received wonderful premium souvenirs from Robinson and carefully packed delicious snack boxes from Jai Kwang. They also got exclusive drink discount vouchers for Starbucks and the local Civet Coffee shop. All of these thoughtful touches quickly added extra joy to an already perfect family morning out.

Elevating the Premium Shopping Experience

Capturing happy memories was another major focus of this beautiful holiday celebration at the mall. Families visited a highly creative photo corner perfectly set up by the team at Little Chef Chiangrai. Here, mothers and children took beautiful pictures and received framed copies to take home right away. The fun morning ended with an exciting lucky draw sponsored by Supersport for all lucky attendees.

The “Mindful Mom Yoga” event clearly shows Central Chiang Rai’s complete dedication to its valued shoppers. The mall is constantly working to improve the overall customer experience for its very loyal visitors. They want to offer much more than just basic shopping discounts or standard daily retail promotions. Instead, the company focuses completely on delivering truly meaningful moments that families will always remember warmly.

This highly successful holiday event strongly supports the shopping center’s long-term business vision and growth strategy. Central Chiang Rai aims to be a true center of life for every single generation. By hosting creative events like this, they easily build stronger and much deeper community ties. It proves that the mall is a wonderful, safe place for modern families to connect, relax, and grow together.

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