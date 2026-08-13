Fatal Hit-and-Run: Drunk Driver Arrested After Crash Kills Two Teens

KAMPHAENG PHET – A village leader in Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet province faces serious legal charges following a fatal drunk driving crash. This tragic incident on the road claimed the lives of two young students, ages 14 and 19. Government officials stepped in quickly after grieving families pleaded with the media for fair and transparent justice.

The horrific crash happened when the local leader sideswiped a car and attempted to speed away. While desperately fleeing the first scene, his pickup truck violently collided with the teenagers’ passing motorcycle. This sudden and senseless loss of life has left the entire local community in deep shock.

Key Takeaways

A 45-year-old village headman caused a fatal traffic accident in Kamphaeng Phet while driving under the influence.

Two young students, aged 14 and 19, tragically lost their lives after his truck struck their motorcycle.

Provincial officials forced the headman to resign immediately and launched a severe disciplinary investigation into his actions.

Local law enforcement authorities took swift action after the victims’ relatives directly contacted regional news outlets. The devastated family worried that the suspect’s local political power might help him escape fair punishment. They openly begged the police and government agencies to hold the reckless driver completely accountable.

Responding directly to the public outcry, Kamphaeng Phet Governor Chatip Rujanaseranee ordered a severe disciplinary investigation. He instructed the chief of the local district to suspend the suspect from his official duties immediately. This rapid government response aimed to ensure strict transparency and rebuild public trust in local leadership.

Immediate Resignation and Ongoing Legal Actions

District Chief Sanae Chaimongkol did not wait for the formal investigation to officially conclude its findings. He forced the 45-year-old village headman, publicly identified as Supat Sarapin, to resign from his post today. Regional officials are currently preparing to hold a new local election to fill the vacant leadership position.

Following his initial arrest, the former village leader appeared in court to face these very serious charges. A local judge later granted him bail, allowing him to leave police custody temporarily before his trial. Since his sudden release, the disgraced leader has refused to speak with reporters or make public statements.

According to recent reports from Thairath News, the community remains angry and expects a thorough legal process. Drunk driving continues to be a major cause of deadly road accidents across rural regions in Thailand. Road safety advocates hope this heartbreaking case serves as a harsh warning to other careless drivers everywhere.

A Local Community Left in Deep Mourning

The two young victims were active students at a local educational center in the Saen To subdistrict. Their bright and promising futures were tragically cut short by a completely preventable act of reckless driving. Friends and local teachers are currently gathering to support the grieving families during this incredibly dark time.

This terrible incident strongly highlights the ongoing danger of drunk driving on poorly lit rural Thai roads. Local community residents are actively calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to protect innocent young lives. They demand that local government leaders act as responsible role models for the general public they serve.

As the criminal legal case moves forward, the entire northern province will be watching the proceedings closely. The heartbroken families of the two young victims still demand absolute justice for their lost teenage children. Police authorities promise that the former village headman will soon face the full weight of the law.

Trending News: