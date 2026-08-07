Police Takedown Major Vietnamese Call Center Gang Operating in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Metropolitan police have successfully cracked down on a major Vietnamese call center gang operating in Bangkok. This dangerous network is directly tied to an international drug smuggling case involving hidden crystal meth. Officers seized massive amounts of gold bars and expensive iPhones during a high-stakes local hotel raid.

This massive arrest closely followed a deep investigation into a highly sophisticated international money laundering operation. Criminals were constantly turning scammed cash into untraceable assets before sending them out of Thailand. The entire operation took an unexpected turn when a desperate suspect attempted to bribe the police.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested four Vietnamese nationals linked to dangerous drug smuggling and digital phone scams.

The gang converted stolen money into solid gold bars and smartphones to smuggle out of Thailand.

A female suspect was caught red-handed offering a 150,000 baht bribe to working police officers.

The complex investigation actually began with a strange illegal drug seizure sent from Thailand to Japan. Thai police found bags of crystal meth hidden carefully inside glass jars of sweet tamarind paste. This bizarre discovery eventually led investigators directly to a busy hotel in the Nawamin area.

Officers raided the hotel and arrested three Vietnamese suspects, including two women and one man. These arrested individuals were officially identified by local police as 29-year-old Hien, 40-year-old Lam, and 33-year-old Nguyen. Authorities promptly charged them with being part of a transnational crime syndicate and running phone scams.

During police questioning, Hien freely confessed to her active role in the growing criminal operation. She admitted to buying gold and expensive smartphones using the stolen funds from innocent victims. A mysterious Vietnamese woman named “HOA” gave her strict daily orders through the Telegram app.

For her illegal daily work, Hien received a tiny payment of just 15 dollars per day. She used fake transfer slips to pick up pre-paid gold bars from local jewelry shops. Then, she quickly passed the valuable assets to hidden contacts scattered across the busy city.

The Call Center Scam That Sparked the Raid

This entire money laundering network was exposed because of a single careless and cruel phone scam. The gang called a helpless victim and pretended to be police officers from Ranong province. They falsely claimed the victim’s identity card was tied to a serious money laundering case.

These cruel scammers sent fake court documents to scare the victim into sending their money. They demanded quick cash transfers to prove innocence, stealing 200,000 baht during the terrifying digital process. When the victim finally realized it was a trick, they quickly reported the crime to the authorities, as noted by MGR Online.

This single brave complaint allowed clever detectives to trace the stolen money to the Vietnamese gang. Police officers quickly moved to arrest the suspects and bring them to the Khok Khram station. However, the highly dramatic events of the busy afternoon were still far from being over.

A Bold but Failed Police Bribe

While the suspects were safely in custody, a 39-year-old Vietnamese woman named Le Thi arrived. She drove a modern Toyota C-HR directly to the police station to negotiate their immediate release. She boldly walked straight into the mediation room carrying a massive stack of illegal cash.

Le Thi proudly handed 150,000 baht to the police officers to buy her friends’ quick freedom. Officers immediately arrested her right on the spot for attempting to bribe a trusted public official. The illegal bribe money was quickly seized as official evidence against the growing criminal network.

Police Major General Theeradet Thamsuthee clearly stated that the gang was a highly organized criminal group. They turned stolen cash into hard assets to break the financial trail and avoid being caught. He strongly warned the public to always hang up on anyone asking for money over the phone.

Trending News: