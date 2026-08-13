Police SWAT Team Takes Down One of Thailand’s Most Wanted Murder Suspects

BANGKOK – A Police SWAT team has successfully captured a highly sought-after murder suspect after a long hunt in northeastern Thailand’s Sisaket province. The man had been hiding from regional law enforcement officers for nearly two full years.

He was even ranked 74th on the Royal Thai Police’s official most-wanted criminal calendar.

The daring arrest operation took place on Wednesday morning in the rural area of Sisaket province. A heavily armed Police SWAT team raided a local house and caught the suspect hiding on the ground floor. This tactical operation finally brought a dangerous and long-standing local murder investigation to a successful close.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested a suspect who was actively on the run for nearly two full years.

The suspect ranked 74th on the national most-wanted list for a deadly village shooting.

The arrest happened during a targeted police raid in the rural Phusing district of Sisaket.

According to a recent report from Thai Rath, the suspect is a 27-year-old man named Mongkol. He faced an active arrest warrant issued by the Sisaket Provincial Court in late 2024. The formal charges against him include working with others to commit murder and possessing illegal firearms.

The violent crime originally took place on October 18, 2024, following a local village dispute. Mongkol allegedly had a heated argument with another person living in a nearby rural community. This fierce argument quickly escalated, and the suspect reportedly used a gun to kill the victim.

After the fatal shooting, the young man immediately fled the Sisaket area to avoid police capture. He changed his secret hiding places many times to stay ahead of the local police force. Because he constantly evaded arrest, national police officials officially added his name to their most-wanted list.

A Complex Half-Year Police Investigation

Despite his intense efforts to hide, the special commando unit never gave up the long search. The patrol division’s investigative team spent more than six months tracking his every single move. They patiently gathered crucial clues and waited for the perfect moment to make a safe arrest.

Eventually, police received a very important tip about the suspect’s current whereabouts in the local region. They learned that Mongkol had quietly returned to hide in the Phusing district of Sisaket province. This bold mistake gave the tactical police team the exact opening they had so desperately needed.

Senior police officers quickly organized a specialized raid team to catch the dangerous and fleeing suspect. They secured a legal search warrant from the provincial court to enter the specific private property. The raid happened smoothly, and officers safely secured the target without any further reported violent incidents.

During the initial police interrogation, the young suspect fully confessed to his previous violent criminal actions. He openly admitted to his active role in the fatal shooting that happened two years ago. This willing confession makes the upcoming legal process much easier for the local provincial public prosecutors.

Following his clear admission of guilt, officers transferred Mongkol to the Phusing local police headquarters station. He will now remain in official police custody as he awaits his highly anticipated court trials. The local justice system is finally preparing to hold him accountable for the tragic community murder.

This successful capture highlights the strong dedication of the Thai police force to solving difficult crimes. It also sends a very clear warning to other violent criminals hiding anywhere within the country. Law enforcement officials will eventually find you, no matter how long you actively try to run.

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