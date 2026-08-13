Crime

29-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother’s Lover Over Extreme Jealousy

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
29-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother's Lover Over Extreme Jealousy

SONGKHLA – A bitter family dispute in southern Thailand has ended in a tragic and violent street murder. A 29-year-old man recently confessed to killing his mother’s new partner late on Monday night. This shocking and fatal attack took place in the Muang district of Thailand’s Songkhla province.

The suspect, identified as Peerapol Phetkaew, surrendered to local police officers early on Tuesday morning. According to a recent news report from the Bangkok Post, he handed over the murder weapons. These confiscated weapons included a sharp, pointed knife and the victim’s stolen .38-caliber handgun.

Key Takeaways

  • Peerapol Phetkaew surrendered to police after fatally attacking his mother’s 53-year-old boyfriend during a dispute.
  • The violent street brawl involved severe stab wounds and multiple fatal gunshots to the victim.
  • The tragic motive was fueled by deep family tension and the adult son’s extreme jealousy.

The tragic victim of this brutal crime was identified by police as 53-year-old Winai Hirankul. Responding police officers quickly discovered his lifeless body lying in the street on Klinprapai Road. The victim had unfortunately suffered multiple severe stab wounds along with several fatal gunshot injuries.

This highly violent crime scene unfolded directly outside a local beauty salon in the neighborhood. Visible bloodstains and broken glass completely littered the front entrance of the heavily damaged shop. This salon is reportedly owned by the suspect’s mother, who works there as a professional hairdresser.

fatal street encounter

Fatal Street Encounter

Concerned relatives told local police that heavy tension had been building for quite some time. Peerapol was reportedly deeply unhappy about his mother’s brand new romantic relationship with the victim. The jealous son strongly felt that Winai was unfairly taking up all of her free time.

Furthermore, the anxious son worried his mother would completely stop caring for her own family. These two men had reportedly argued several different times before this incredibly fatal street encounter. This constantly growing jealousy ultimately pushed the entire tense situation far past the breaking point.

Earlier on Monday, concerned family members noticed that Peerapol was acting very strangely at home. They reportedly saw the young man sitting quietly by himself and sharpening a large knife. This incredibly chilling detail strongly suggested that the deadly street confrontation might have been planned.

Later that same evening, Winai finally arrived at the front of the family’s local house. Peerapol very quickly followed him, arriving at the scene on a motorcycle with a friend. Sadly, Winai had recently feared for his own safety and purposefully started carrying a gun.

29-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother's Lover Over Extreme Jealousy

Suspect Surrenders to Police

These two angry men quickly got into a very heated argument out in the street. This loud verbal fight rapidly escalated into a highly dangerous and physical neighborhood street brawl. Security cameras from a residential house across the street captured the entire horrifying public ordeal.

The recorded video footage clearly showed the two men grappling and falling to the ground. As Winai desperately tried to turn away, Peerapol allegedly slashed the older man’s bare neck. The furious suspect then brutally stabbed the defenseless older man at least ten separate times.

This horrific street violence certainly did not simply stop with the initial brutal knife attack. Peerapol allegedly grabbed Winai’s own loaded .38-caliber handgun directly from the fallen victim’s waistband. He then quickly fired three or four fatal shots at the victim before fleeing away.

Throughout this brutal attack, the security cameras also vividly recorded the mother’s highly terrified screams. The young suspect ran away but ultimately decided to turn himself in the next day. He currently remains tightly held in police custody as this ongoing criminal investigation continues.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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