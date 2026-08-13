Weather

Heavy Rain Alert For Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand Aug 13-15th

CTN News
CTN News
Heavy Rain Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a vital weather warning for Northern Thailand this week. Starting today, August 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM, residents must prepare for frequent and heavy showers.

This intense wet weather pattern is forecast to continue until 12:00 PM on August 15. A powerful southwest monsoon is currently driving significant moisture across the entire northern region.

Chiang Rai will likely face the heaviest downpours during this critical 48-hour window. Daily high temperatures will reach about 85 degrees Fahrenheit, creating very warm and muggy conditions. Local authorities strongly urge people to remain alert for sudden flash floods. This warning is especially important for communities located near steep mountains and low-lying riverbanks.

Key Takeaways:

  • Heavy Downpours Expected: Chiang Rai and surrounding northern provinces will face frequent thunderstorms between August 13 and August 15.
  • Flash Flood Danger: People living in valleys and low-lying areas must watch out for sudden floods and rapid runoff.
  • Warm and Muggy: You can expect very humid days with peak temperatures reaching around 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Intense Sudden Downpours

Beyond Chiang Rai, the wider northern region will also endure plenty of heavy rain. Major cities like Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son sit directly in the path of these incoming storms. A strong monsoon trough is slowly sweeping across the upper parts of the country right now. This weather system typically brings dark clouds, gusty winds, and intense sudden downpours during the afternoons.

If you plan to travel around the north this week, it is wise to keep your schedule flexible. Morning hours might offer brief periods of clear skies before the dark afternoon storms arrive. You should definitely pack a reliable raincoat, wear water-resistant shoes, and strictly avoid driving through flooded streets. Checking local weather updates daily will help you safely navigate the unpredictable stormy conditions.

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