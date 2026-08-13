Police Chase in Chiang Rai Ends in Massive Drug Bust

CHIANG RAI – In a dramatic overnight showdown, Thai border patrol police intercepted a major drug smuggling operation. Officers chased down a fleeing vehicle and successfully seized four million illegal methamphetamine pills.

The intense high-speed pursuit took place early in the morning in the Chiang Saen district. The desperate suspect ultimately crashed his speeding car, but the pursuing authorities quickly apprehended him.

Key Takeaways

Border patrol police seized 4 million methamphetamine pills after a high-stakes car chase in Chiang Rai.

Officers shot the suspect’s car tires to physically stop him from escaping a standard police checkpoint.

A 30-year-old local man was arrested after attempting to run away from his crashed vehicle.

The successful bust began when authorities received a helpful tip from an alert local citizen. Informants told the police that a massive drug shipment was actively moving through the border area. They identified a specific Mitsubishi Pajero traveling along the winding route from Mae Sai to Chiang Rai.

Acting on this valuable intelligence, commanders immediately ordered a special task force to set up blockades. Border patrol units quietly positioned themselves along the dark highway in the early hours of August 12. They waited patiently in the shadows for the target vehicle to finally appear on their radar.

At around 4:30 a.m., vigilant officers spotted the suspect’s SUV quickly approaching their hidden location. Police quickly stepped out and clearly signaled for the driver to stop for a standard vehicle search. Instead of slowing down, the driver slammed on the gas pedal and charged right at the officers.

The High-Speed Pursuit and Crash

The reckless driver smashed through the police barricades and heavily damaged his front tire in the process. However, this sudden impact did not stop him from speeding wildly down the quiet rural road. Officers quickly jumped back into their patrol vehicles and immediately began a highly dangerous high-speed chase.

To prevent the desperate suspect from getting away, police fired well-aimed shots at the fleeing car’s tires. Despite driving on blown tires, the driver kept going until he completely lost control of the vehicle. The heavy SUV spun out violently and crashed onto the concrete center traffic island.

Knowing he was finally cornered, the driver threw open his door and made a fast run for it. He jumped into a nearby drainage ditch to hide himself from the police in the pitch dark. Police officers closely followed his trail and captured him safely without any further violent incidents. According to police, the suspect was identified as a 30-year-old local man named Saen Phu.

Massive Drug Haul Recovered

After securing the suspect, officers searched the heavily damaged vehicle to look for hidden illegal goods. They quickly discovered 20 large, rainbow-colored sacks piled up openly across the back passenger seats. Inside these bulky sacks, police found a staggering total of four million illegal methamphetamine pills.

Authorities officially arrested the driver and safely confiscated the massive drug haul as crucial criminal evidence. The arrested man now faces serious legal charges for major drug trafficking and reckless street driving. Later that evening, top police commanders held a public press conference to announce their major success.

Law Enforcement Praises Strong Teamwork

Police Lieutenant General Rungroj Thakurapunyasiri proudly praised the joint effort of all the law enforcement agencies involved. He explained that dedicated officers work tirelessly, even on national holidays, to fiercely protect the country. Their main goal is to completely stop dangerous drugs from ever reaching the inner provinces of Thailand.

This successful police operation clearly highlights the true power of good teamwork among different law enforcement groups. Working together allows them to track down and catch dangerous criminal networks very quickly and efficiently. The police plan to investigate further to eventually find the secret masterminds behind this massive drug shipment.

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