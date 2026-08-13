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Chiang Rai Floods: Crucial River Bridge Collapses in Mae Suai District

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Chiang Rai Floods: Crucial River Bridge Collapses in Mae Suai District

CHIANG RAI – Extreme weather in northern Thailand recently caused a major infrastructure failure for a local community. A vital bridge in Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai district partially collapsed late at night on August 11. Heavy rains caused the local Lao River to swell quickly and reach highly dangerous water levels. This sudden surge of water created intense currents that severely damaged the important crossing.

This critical bridge normally connects two busy rural communities in the northern region. It serves as a main daily travel route linking Ban Thung Fa Pha and Ban Pa Daet. According to Mae Suai District officials, the fast-flowing currents completely washed away the heavy concrete support pillars. Because of this extreme force, the middle section of the bridge sank deeply into the river.

Key Takeaways

  • A major bridge crossing the Lao River in Chiang Rai collapsed late on August 11 due to heavy flooding.
  • Local officials have strictly banned all vehicles and pedestrians from using the highly unstable structure.
  • Authorities are planning a temporary crossing while securing the 2026 flood budget for a permanent replacement.

Chiang Rai Floods: Crucial River Bridge Collapses in Mae Suai District

Local officials took immediate action early on August 12 to protect residents from any potential accidents. The Mae Suai district administration officially closed the damaged bridge to everyone living in the area. Leaders announced a strict ban on all traffic attempting to cross the highly dangerous, ruined structure. Cars, motorcycles, and pedestrians simply cannot pass the area safely under these current risky conditions.

Community leaders quickly contacted higher provincial authorities to request urgent help with the disaster. They reached out to the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) for immediate support. Mrs. Athitada Wanchaithanawong, the PAO President, personally visited the site to view the situation. She led a dedicated team of experts to closely inspect the massive structural damage.

The inspection team found that the remaining bridge pieces were highly unstable and dangerous. Some people were still trying to cross the river despite the obvious hazards. The central structure is badly broken and could fully fall into the water at any moment. Therefore, securing the area immediately became the top priority for local government workers.

Chiang Rai Floods: Crucial River Bridge Collapses in Mae Suai District

Rebuilding Plans and Future Flood Budgets

Authorities are working fast to restore the broken travel route for the local villagers. Their very first step is to quickly build a safe temporary crossing for everyone. The PAO is currently partnering with the regional Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office. Together, they plan to set up a usable temporary bridge in the coming days.

At the same time, detailed plans for a permanent replacement are already starting. The provincial government will design a stronger, much safer bridge for the future. They will fully fund this major project using the special 2026 flood relief budget. This smart planning ensures the new structure can easily handle future extreme weather events.

Until the temporary crossing is finally ready, strict safety rules will remain in place. Leaders in both affected subdistricts are actively warning their residents about the deep water. They have set up strong barricades to completely block access to the concrete ruins. Officials want to ensure nobody gets hurt while the community waits for the repairs.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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