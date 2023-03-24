Connect with us

News

Airports of Thailand Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plan for Don Mueang Airport
Advertisement

News

NWS Confirms Tornado Damaged Buildings Near Los Angeles

News

Biden Invites 120 Global Leaders for 2023 Summit for Democracy

News Asia News

North Korea Launched Cruise Missiles Towards The Sea As Allies Stage Drills

News

Biden Administration Unveils Two New National Monuments in Texas and Nevada

News

Thailand’s General Election Will be Held on May 14

News

Saudi Arabia Officially Announces Ramadan To Begin On Thursday

News Crime Regional News

Chinese Nationals Abducted, 4 Immigration Officers Wanted for Extortion

Learning News Northern Thailand

China's Dams on the Mekong Destroying Fishing Villages in Thailand

News Regional News

Phone Scammers Who Duped Elderly Americans of $87 Million Arrested in Thailand

Business News World News

Red Bull Headquarters Raided By EU Antitrust Investigators in Austria

Entertainment News

Hong Kong Cinemas Take Down 'Winnie The Pooh' Slasher Movie

News

Donald Trump's Indictment Could Lead To Unrest In New York

News

Wyoming's New Abortion Pill Ban Puts It At The Forefront Of The Fight

News Politics

Thailand's King Dissolves Parliament Paving the Way for May Elections

News Crime Southern Thailand

Swiss Man Flees After 6 Underage Girls Rescued from Bar in Phuket, Thailand

News

Arkansas Capitol To Display Anti-Abortion Monument Under New Law

News News Asia World News

Pakistan's Notoriously Corrupt Police File Charges Against Imran Khan and 17 Aides

News

First Case Of Poliovirus Detected in Pakistan in 2023

News

Heavy Rain and Hail Storms Cause Damage to Hundreds of Houses in Chiang Mai

News

Airports of Thailand Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plan for Don Mueang Airport

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Airports of Thailand Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plan for Don Mueang Airport

(CTN News) – It was revealed yesterday that Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport’s low-cost terminal would receive an upgrade and expansion costing US$1 billion (36.8 billion baht) from Airports of Thailand (AOT).

According to a statement released last year, AOT intends to begin construction this year on an expansion that will raise annual passenger capacity from 30 million to 40 million by 2029.

According to AOT, the project will “increase national income as a whole” by bolstering sectors like tourism and the service industries.

Don Mueang Airport to increase capacity to 40 million passengers per year with a $1 billion investment

When finished, the airport would be able to handle as many passengers per year as Suvarnabhumi Airport, which now has a capacity of 45 million.

Despite this, a government spokesman has stated that Suvarnabhumi is currently at capacity due to the large number of tourists visiting Thailand.

With any luck, Don Mueang Airport’s development projects won’t be as dangerous as the Service Hall disaster showed, thanks to AOT’s massive expenditure.

Storm damage to the recently constructed Service Hall at Don Mueang Airport occurred in April last year. Fortunately, the pandemic had not yet begun, so the Service Hall was empty. There were no recorded casualties.

Concerningly, AOT reported last month that no one had been found guilty of the incident, which had been attributed to “excessive rainfall,” nearly a year after it had occurred.

Expansion of Don Mueang Airport to boost Thailand’s struggling tourism industry

The questionable Service Hall cost 102 million Thai Baht to construct a year before it collapsed. Despite this, it was unable to withstand the wet season in Thailand.

According to the announcement, AOT aims to expand Don Mueang Airport by building 12 aircraft parking stands and 11 jet bridges.

Meanwhile, in Nakhon Pathom, Bueng Khan, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Phayao, Phatthalung, and Satun provinces, the Department of Airports (DOA) is investing 50 billion baht in building seven new regional airports.

Nakhon Pathom Airport will receive 25 billion baht (almost 50% of the total budget), while the other six airports will each receive 10 billion baht.

Related CTN News:

Hong Kong Cinemas Take Down ‘Winnie The Pooh’ Slasher Movie

Saudi Arabia Officially Announces Ramadan To Begin On Thursday

Google Search For “Lance Reddick Cause of Death” Hits 2 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins