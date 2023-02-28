Thailand Recorded 2.14 Million Foreign Tourists Last Month

(CTN News) – According to the latest figures released by the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand received 2.14 million foreign Tourists in January. There was a marginal drop in activity between the prior and current months.

The most visitors came from Malaysia (288,745), Russia (202,759), and South Korea (169,462) in the previous month.

But, after limits on Covid-19 were lifted, tourists from China began returning, which boosted overall numbers. Compared to the same period a year ago, when only 3,110 Chinese visitors visited Thailand, 91,841 made the trip last month.

It is anticipated that China’s reopening will be an additional economic boost. According to Bangkok Post, the government expects 7 to 8 million Chinese tourists in 2023, down from 11 million in 2019.

Thailand’s tourism industry generates 12% of its GDP

Around 12% of Thai’s GDP is generated by the tourism industry, making it an important contributor to the economy. Before the pandemic, over 40 million tourists visited Thailand in 2019, spending 1.91 trillion baht (US$54.37 billion).

Because of the travel ban, only 133,828 people visited Thailand in January 2022.

At the beginning of the month, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha predicted that there would be more than 30 million international tourists in the country in 2022.

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports has just unveiled its “Amazing Thai Incredible New Chapters Roadshow to China 2023.” The 21st of February kicked off the roadshow in Shanghai before it headed to Chengdu and Guangzhou.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hopes that the roadshow will aid in attracting 5 million visitors to Thailand in 2023.

The purpose of the roadshow was to facilitate networking between the 61 tourist suppliers in Thailand and the tourism industry experts in China. It’s also meant to get the word out about Thai’s fantastic tourist attractions and activities.

The Thai Tourism Authority (TAT) also advertised the “Tiew Muang Thai Ying Pai Ying Sanook” tourism initiative. The campaign features premium and unique tourist offerings for popular Chinese travel demographics such as young adults, families, business travelers, and retirees.

About 2,000 aircraft from China will land in Thailand in the upcoming months.

Related CTN News:

Thai Roadshow Expects 5 Million Chinese Tourists in 2023