Typhoon Dujuan Kills Six in Japan’s Kanto Region

Last Updated on September 24, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

TOKYO – Typhoon Dujuan has left at least six people dead and six others missing across Japan’s Kanto region. The powerful storm brought record-breaking rainfall to areas around Tokyo, triggering deadly landslides and severe flooding. Residents faced sudden, terrifying mudslides that buried homes, while swollen rivers overflowed into local city streets. Rescue teams are now working around the clock to find survivors trapped under the heavy debris.

The typhoon struck during Japan’s busy Silver Week holidays, causing widespread travel chaos for vacationers. Major airlines canceled hundreds of flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports like Haneda. Authorities have firmly warned the general public that the immediate danger is not over just yet. Even as the storm moves away, the heavily soaked ground remains highly unstable and very dangerous.

Key Takeaways

Typhoon Dujuan caused six deaths and left six people missing across Japan’s Kanto region.

Record rainfall triggered sudden landslides that destroyed homes and flooded several local neighborhoods.

Travel and sporting events, including the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, faced major disruptions.

Emergency crews from the police, fire departments, and the Self-Defense Forces are leading the search operations. In Kanagawa Prefecture, a massive mudslide crashed into a two-story apartment building in coastal Miura city. A young woman living on the first floor is currently among those unaccounted for today. Further away in Yokosuka city, an older woman tragically died after a landslide swallowed her home.

Chiba Prefecture suffered the most casualties, with five confirmed deaths linked directly to the massive storm. One worker died after his heavy machinery fell into a bamboo grove while clearing muddy roads. Another elderly couple lost their lives when a steep hillside collapsed onto their property in Kamogawa. Floodwaters reached nearly three feet deep in some areas, trapping many residents inside their flooded houses.

Severe Weather Disrupts Asian Games and Flights

The severe weather system has also severely disrupted major sporting events taking place across the nation. Thailand’s dedicated Asian Games squad is currently competing in the host cities of Nagoya and Aichi. Athletes and officials have had to adapt to sudden schedule changes caused by the strong winds. Organizers are monitoring the situation very closely to ensure the safety of all international visiting teams.

Oshima, an island in Tokyo’s Izu chain, recorded over 800 millimeters of rain within two days. This staggering amount of water is more than double the island’s usual rainfall for all of September. Consequently, local governments quickly issued top-level evacuation warnings to protect people living in highly vulnerable communities. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of homes completely lost power across Chiba and several neighboring prefectural areas.

Recovery Efforts Continue as Waters Finally Recede

The Japan Meteorological Agency continues to urge extreme caution as the storm heads into the Pacific. Officials constantly warn that saturated soil can easily give way, causing delayed mudslides in hilly regions. People living in low-lying zones must watch out for suddenly flooded roads and overflowing local rivers. For ongoing emergency weather updates, the public can follow live television broadcasts directly from NHK News.

Clean-up operations have slowly begun in the hardest-hit towns as the extreme weather finally clears away. Emergency teams are using heavy machinery to clear muddy roads and restore access to isolated neighborhoods. Utility workers are striving to fix broken power lines and bring electricity back to affected households. However, the thick mud and scattered debris make this essential recovery process incredibly slow and difficult.

The coming days will be critical for families anxiously waiting for news about their missing relatives. Local communities are joining forces to support neighbors who lost their houses to the sudden disaster. Emergency shelters remain open for residents who cannot safely return to their heavily damaged private properties. The full scale of the tragedy will only become clear as rescue teams reach every location.

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