Police Bust Excise Officers in 300,000 Baht Kidnapping Sting

Last Updated on September 24, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thai police have arrested two government officials during a bold daytime sting operation in Samut Prakan. The rogue officers allegedly kidnapped two mobile phone shop workers and demanded a massive ransom.

They specifically asked the owner for 300,000 baht to release the innocent captives unharmed. This shocking crime recently unfolded, leaving the local business community highly alarmed by the corruption.

The terrifying ordeal began when seven men raided a local electronics store located on Soi Uthong. These men falsely claimed they worked for the national Excise Department searching for illegal contraband goods. They quickly grabbed the store manager and a hardworking staff member originally from neighboring Myanmar. Afterward, the group shoved both terrified victims into a waiting pickup truck and quickly drove away.

Key Takeaways:

Police arrested two Thai excise officials for kidnapping and extortion in Samut Prakan province.

The suspects demanded a 300,000 baht ransom after abducting two mobile phone shop workers.

Officers set up a clever undercover sting operation at a gas station to catch the culprits.

Shortly after the daytime abduction, the criminal gang contacted the panicked shop owner, Wu Yiwen. They explicitly demanded 300,000 baht in cash for the safe and secure return of his employees. However, the desperate business owner managed to negotiate the ransom price down to just 50,000 baht. He then secretly contacted the local police department to report the serious crime in progress.

Law enforcement officers quickly helped the shop owner set up a fake ransom drop location. They told the suspects to meet at a prominent gas station on Sukhumvit Road in Pak Nam. Three men eventually arrived at the agreed location driving the very same suspected pickup truck. Fortunately, the two kidnapped victims were sitting safely inside the passenger seats of the vehicle.

A Clever Police Trap Leads to Arrests

Undercover police officers suddenly emerged from their hiding spots and completely surrounded the suspects’ vehicle. They stopped the truck from leaving and immediately arrested the three men without any violent struggle. Later, investigators confirmed two of the suspects were real government officials from the Excise Department. The third arrested suspect was identified as a local civilian acting as an accomplice to the crime.

Inside the suspects’ vehicle, searching officers discovered two official vests bearing the recognizable Excise Department logo. This piece of key evidence directly linked the arrested men to the legitimate government agency. According to The Nation Thailand, they worked for the Audit, Prevention and Suppression Bureau. Authorities are now taking this serious breach of public trust by government workers very seriously.

Investigators are currently interrogating the three arrested suspects at the provincial police headquarters for more details. They want to gather enough reliable information to track down the other four missing gang members. The authorities strongly believe the remaining suspects might be hiding in nearby towns or provinces. Police remain highly confident they will capture the rest of the criminal group very soon.

This disturbing criminal event highlights ongoing national concerns about corruption among certain state officials today. Citizens naturally expect government workers to uphold the law and protect the community from harm. Cases exactly like this one can deeply damage the public trust in local law enforcement agencies. Thankfully, the surprisingly quick response from the local police prevented a much worse outcome for everyone.

Ongoing Investigation and Seeking Justice

The rescued shop manager and the Myanmar staffer are now resting safely at their respective homes. They did not suffer any severe physical injuries during the frightening kidnapping and extortion attempt. Meanwhile, the relieved shop owner publicly thanked the police for their fast and effective rescue action. The local community truly hopes this strict police response will deter future crimes of this nature.

Law enforcement agencies must continue working hard to root out bad actors within their own ranks. Regular citizens deserve to operate their businesses without the constant fear of extortion or unlawful arrests. This successful sting operation serves as a powerful warning to any officials abusing their given authority. The swift justice delivered in Samut Prakan shows that nobody is above the law in Thailand.

As the official investigation moves forward, local business owners are demanding more oversight of government agencies. They want stricter rules to prevent fake raids from disrupting their hard-earned daily livelihoods moving forward. For now, the Samut Prakan community can breathe a little easier knowing these suspects are jailed. The brave actions of one shop owner ultimately helped bring a dangerous criminal gang to justice.

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