Former Philippine President Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant for Crimes Against Humanity

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was indicted on Tuesday in Manila under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant related to his controversial war on drugs.

The 79-year-old is accused of committing “the crime against humanity of murder,” based on the ICC’s findings. Human rights groups estimate the anti-drug campaign claimed tens of thousands of lives, targeting mostly poor men, often without evidence linking them to drugs.

“Early this morning, Interpol Manila received the ICC’s formal arrest warrant,” the presidential palace confirmed in a statement. “He is currently in the custody of authorities.”

The statement also assured the public that “the former president and his companions are in good health and are being examined by government doctors.”

Following his arrest, Duterte appeared in a video posted on his daughter Veronica’s Instagram account, demanding to know the basis of his detention. “What law and crime am I accused of? Show me the legal grounds for my arrest,” he stated. “I didn’t come here willingly. Now answer for depriving me of my freedom.”

Although the video didn’t disclose its location, a photo shared by his political party indicated he was being held at Villamor Air Base near Manila’s airport.

Duterte’s former chief legal adviser, Salvador Panelo, called the arrest “illegal,” claiming authorities didn’t allow one of Duterte’s lawyers to question the arrest or see the ICC warrant in hard copy.

Critics of Duterte’s drug war welcomed the news. A group supporting families of victims described the arrest as “a long-awaited development.” “Mothers who lost their children and husbands to the drug war are overjoyed because they’ve waited for this moment for years,” said Rubilyn Litao, a representative for Rise Up for Life and Rights.

The rights group Karapatan also weighed in, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure Duterte is handed over to the ICC. “This arrest is overdue, and he must face trial as required,” the group said.

Human Rights Watch echoed the sentiment, encouraging the government to “promptly surrender Duterte to the ICC.” The organization emphasized that this move is a “key step toward accountability in the Philippines.”

Former Philippine President Duterte Addresses Media (Reuters)

After briefly visiting Hong Kong, Duterte was detained Tuesday morning at Manila’s international airport. During a speech to Filipino workers abroad on Sunday, he criticized the ICC investigation, using scathing language to address its investigators, but admitted he’d “accept it” if he were arrested.

The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019 under Duterte’s orders, yet the court maintained jurisdiction over killings during his presidency and earlier incidents in Davao City when he was mayor. The ICC launched its investigation in September 2021, paused it two months later when Manila claimed to be reviewing hundreds of cases, then resumed the inquiry in July 2023 after rejecting the Philippines’ objections.

Since then, the Marcos administration has repeatedly stated it would not cooperate with the ICC. However, on Sunday, Undersecretary Claire Castro from the Presidential Communications Office said the government would comply if Interpol formally requested assistance.

Despite the charges, Duterte remains popular among many Filipinos, particularly those who supported his tough stance on crime. He continues to wield political influence, running to reclaim the mayoral post in Davao during the upcoming mid-term elections.

Locally, only a small number of cases related to drug operation deaths have been prosecuted, with just nine police officers convicted.

Duterte, who has openly admitted to authorizing killings, claimed his actions were necessary to save the country from becoming a narco-state. During a Senate inquiry in October, he stood by his decisions. “I offer no excuses or apologies,” he declared. “What I did was for my country.”

