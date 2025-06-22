Pakistan Announces Plans to Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has shared plans to nominate former U.S. President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Officials say Trump played a key role in stopping a recent military standoff between Pakistan and India.

The announcement came through a government post on X and quickly sparked global discussion. Pakistan credits Trump with bringing about a ceasefire, but India insists the United States did not mediate. This move shines a spotlight on the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and Trump’s ongoing push for international recognition.

The tensions date back to 1947, when British India was split, creating Pakistan and India along religious lines. At the centre of most disputes is the Jammu and Kashmir region. Both countries claim it in full, but each controls only a part, separated by a fortified Line of Control. Three major wars and frequent clashes have happened over Kashmir, with both sides blaming each other for fueling unrest.

The most recent crisis, often called the 2025 India-Pakistan standoff, began on May 7. India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. India targeted what it described as terrorist camps in areas held by Pakistan.

Pakistan answered with Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, calling it a targeted military response. Four days of intense fighting followed, raising global alarm over a possible wider conflict. On May 10, both sides agreed to a ceasefire. Trump claimed his involvement led to the truce, a view Pakistan supports. India disagrees, saying the agreement was reached through direct talks between the two countries.

Nuclear Threats Heighten Tension

Both nations have nuclear weapons, making any conflict more dangerous. Pakistan tested its first nuclear bomb in 1998, soon after India. Pakistan is believed to hold about 165 to 170 warheads, while India is thought to have 160 to 170. India has a “no first use” policy, but Pakistan says its nuclear arms are needed to balance India’s larger military.

The risk of nuclear conflict adds to concerns every time fighting breaks out. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his role in avoiding a “nuclear war” in May, highlighting international fears.

Pakistan’s official statement praised Trump for his “strategic vision” and praised his communication with leaders in both Islamabad and New Delhi, which Pakistan believes prevented a much larger disaster. They also welcomed Trump’s suggestions for international talks over Kashmir, which match Pakistan’s position, although India rejects any outside involvement.

Trump’s Track Record with Peace Talks

From his first term, Trump has put himself forward as a global dealmaker. He often points to his work on the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and some Arab countries, and his meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

He has promised to help end other major conflicts, including Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza, though no peace deals have come yet. During the India-Pakistan crisis, Pakistan says Trump worked behind the scenes, using trade talks to push both sides to step back. Trump was quoted as telling reporters, “I said, ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it.’”

US-Pakistan relations have warmed recently, with Trump hosting Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at a White House lunch on June 3. Some experts believe Pakistan’s nomination could be an effort to influence Trump’s approach to US involvement in Israeli strikes on Iran, which Pakistan opposes.

Trump has often spoken about wanting the Nobel Peace Prize. On June 20, 2025, he shared a post on Truth Social listing conflicts he claims to have solved, including India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Congo-Rwanda. He also criticized Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel, saying it was undeserved. In the past, Trump’s supporters nominated him for the prize, pointing to his efforts in the Middle East and North Korea.

Pakistan’s First Formal Nomination

In May 2024, a Pakistani journalist called for Trump’s nomination for helping resolve the India-Pakistan crisis, a view echoed by Munir ahead of his White House visit. This is the first time Pakistan’s government has made a formal nomination, though some within Pakistan are unhappy. Local activists have labelled the nomination “embarrassing” and “unethical,” pointing to Trump’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

India’s government has not responded to Pakistan’s announcement, but officials repeated that the May ceasefire was the result of direct military talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent call with Trump, restated India’s opposition to outside mediation over Kashmir. The Norwegian Nobel Committee will not comment on the nomination, and the 2026 prize decision is still far off.

This nomination highlights Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen ties with Trump while still facing challenges in its region. The decision could distance Pakistan from some of its citizens who oppose Trump’s Middle East record and add to strains with India. For Trump, the nomination supports his image as a peacemaker, but whether it will help him secure the Nobel Prize remains unclear.

