DSI Awaits EC Ruling Before Senate Case Goes to Prosecutors

Last Updated on September 24, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is carefully planning its next move in the Senate collusion scandal. Officials are waiting for the final report from the Election Commission before contacting prosecutors. This cautious approach ensures that all legal steps are properly followed without rushing the investigation. Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat recently confirmed this strategy to help calm growing public concerns.

Currently, the Election Commission has officially decided to take legal action against 77 involved individuals. These people are deeply tied to the 2024 Senate vote-rigging case, which shocked the nation. The DSI desperately needs these detailed findings to build a solid and highly effective case file. Once they receive the full report, the special investigation team will carefully review all evidence.

Key Takeaways

The DSI will not move forward until the Election Commission provides its final official report.

Authorities are actively preparing to prosecute 77 people connected to the recent Senate election scandal.

Justice Minister Rutthaphon firmly denies any political interference in this ongoing and highly sensitive investigation.

The Justice Minister strongly defended the absolute integrity of the investigation against growing public doubts. Rutthaphon insisted that the DSI follows the hard evidence without any outside political interference. Critics recently raised serious concerns over the appointment of the new DSI chief, Piya Raksakul. However, Rutthaphon quickly rejected claims that this leadership change was politically motivated in any way.

To build a legally sound case, the DSI must work closely with the Election Commission. Investigators plan to request the official ruling report to properly support their expanding case file. This important coordination is crucial for gathering hard evidence like bank records and witness statements. A meeting will soon bring investigators and special prosecutors together to align their final strategy.

Merging Evidence for the Prosecutors

The special investigation team faces a truly massive task as they compile the final legal documents. Prosecutors firmly believe the suspects acted together as a large organization with a systematic plan. Because of this extreme complexity, the DSI must thoroughly connect all the available legal evidence. They plan to combine earlier suspects with the newly identified individuals into one major case.

This unified legal approach will clearly help them present a compelling story to the Supreme Court. Investigators are also dealing with conflicting testimonies that seriously complicate the ongoing legal proceedings. One key witness reportedly changed their story multiple times, which may result in perjury charges. The DSI is carefully sorting through these messy statements to build an unbreakable case file.

Authorities are fully determined to expose how suspects illegally conspired to gain immense legislative power. As the deadline for the detailed report approaches, public pressure certainly continues to mount rapidly. The DSI will not rush the process, strictly prioritizing accuracy over speed in this sensitive matter. Every single piece of evidence must be heavily verified before the prosecutors officially press criminal charges.

Trending News: