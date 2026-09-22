Japan Typhoon Dujuan Crisis: 275 Flights Cancelled

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

TOKYO, Japan – A powerful storm is bringing severe disruption to eastern Japan today. Typhoon Dujuan has battered the coast, causing widespread chaos across the country. Authorities have issued urgent warnings for extreme weather conditions. Consequently, the storm is bringing potentially record-breaking rainfall and dangerous winds to the region.

The severe weather has heavily impacted both domestic and international travel. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have cancelled at least 275 flights. These sudden schedule changes have stranded thousands of passengers at major airports. Therefore, airlines are urging travelers to check their flight status before heading out.

Key Takeaways

At least 275 flights were cancelled by major carriers like Japan Airlines and ANA due to the typhoon.

Over 1.6 million residents in eastern Japan face urgent evacuation orders as severe weather conditions worsen.

The storm has caused major transport disruptions, halting essential rail services across the wider Tokyo area.

Forecasters have warned of unprecedented rainfall across the Kanto region. Eastern Japan is currently bracing for intense weather that could lead to severe flooding. Meteorologists expect the heavy rain bands to remain stationary over heavily populated areas. This significantly increases the immediate risk of landslides and rapidly overflowing rivers.

Furthermore, wind speeds have already reached highly dangerous levels along the Pacific coast. Typhoon Dujuan is packing strong gusts that can easily damage buildings and power lines. As a result, over 9,000 households near the capital have already lost electricity. Repair crews are now waiting for safe conditions before they can restore power.

Massive Evacuations and Emergency Responses

The growing threat to human safety has prompted massive emergency responses. Local governments have advised over 1.6 million people to evacuate their homes immediately. Residents in low-lying and mountainous areas are moving quickly to temporary public shelters. Meanwhile, officials are working around the clock to ensure everyone finds a safe place.

A recent Channel News Asia report highlights the immense scale of the ongoing disruption. Emergency services are stretched thin as they respond to the rapid, unfolding crisis. First responders are navigating flooded local roads to reach the most vulnerable communities. The situation remains highly volatile as the powerful storm continues to move inland.

The storm has caused wider transport disruption far beyond just air travel. Some vital rail services in and around Tokyo have been completely suspended. This sudden halt has severely impacted daily commutes for millions of regular workers. Consequently, train operators are closely monitoring the weather before safely resuming any service.

Specifically, Japan Airlines officially cancelled 135 flights to ensure overall passenger safety. At the same time, All Nippon Airways scrapped another 140 flights from their daily schedule. These cancellations primarily affect busy routes connecting Tokyo to other major Japanese cities. Frustrated travelers are rushing to rebook their tickets, causing long lines at terminal desks.

Travel Chaos and Ongoing Safety Warnings

Major transport hubs like Haneda and Narita are experiencing massive passenger backlogs. Dedicated airline staff are trying hard to manage the crowds and provide updated information. Passengers are advised to use online travel portals to quickly change their travel plans. Ultimately, it will likely take several days to clear the backlog of stranded travelers.

According to updates from UkrMedia, the storm also disrupted major public events. Several large exhibitions and outdoor sporting matches have been officially postponed or canceled. For instance, the popular Tokyo Game Show halted its planned exhibitions due to the risk. Public safety remains the absolute top priority for organizers across the affected regions.

Authorities continue to issue stern, ongoing warnings for residents in eastern Japan. Citizens are strongly advised to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel today. Driving through flooded suburban streets is extremely dangerous and is currently strictly discouraged. Local news stations are broadcasting live, continuous updates to keep the public fully informed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is tracking the typhoon’s dangerous path very closely. They confidently predict the worst of the severe weather will finally pass by late Tuesday. However, the severe risk of landslides will remain high even after the heavy rain stops. The soil in many areas is completely saturated, making the ground highly unstable and dangerous.

Recovery efforts will likely begin as soon as the fierce storm finally clears. Government officials are already preparing emergency disaster relief funds for heavily affected municipalities. Dedicated cleanup crews will face a massive task clearing storm debris from roads and railways. Until then, citizens must remain highly vigilant and strictly follow all official safety guidelines.

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