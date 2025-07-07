Japan to Strengthen Philippine Navy with 6 Destroyers to Combat China

TOKYO – Japan has agreed to provide the Philippine Navy with six Abukuma-class destroyers, marking a major step in joint defence efforts in response to rising tensions with China in the South China Sea.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reports that this deal was reached during talks in June 2025 between Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

This agreement reflects a deepening security partnership between the two countries, both of which maintain close ties with the United States. The transfer comes as China continues to expand its presence in regional waters and the US increases its military activities in the Indo-Pacific.

The Abukuma-class ships, which have served in the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) for over thirty years, are being retired as Japan brings in updated ships that need fewer crew members. Built from 1989 to 1993, these 2,550-ton destroyers were designed for anti-submarine and anti-ship missions.

Japan Destroyers Refitted

They come fitted with modern sensors, anti-ship missiles, torpedo tubes, and guns. Each vessel operates with around 120 crew members. For the Philippine Navy, which currently operates smaller and less heavily armed ships, the addition of these destroyers represents a significant increase in capability.

The Philippine Navy confirmed that a team of naval experts will work with Japanese counterparts this summer to inspect the ships, review their maintenance records, and decide on next steps.

The decision to provide these destroyers to the Philippines is a direct response to the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea. China claims almost the entire area, including parts of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Chinese ships, including coast guard and maritime militia, have regularly operated near places like the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, leading to repeated incidents with Philippine vessels.

China Aggressions

In February 2025, Chinese forces forced three Philippine aircraft out of the Spratly Islands, underlining the level of friction. Other countries, including Brunei, Vietnam, and Malaysia, also challenge China’s sweeping claims, which were rejected by an international court ruling in 2016.

The South China Sea remains a key shipping route and holds large energy reserves, adding to the stakes.

Meanwhile, Japan faces similar issues in the East China Sea, where Chinese construction and resource drilling near the median line have prompted Tokyo to protest. As of June 2025, Japan has identified 20 Chinese installations in the area.

This destroyer transfer is just one part of a wider move to boost military cooperation and coordination between Japan and the Philippines. In April 2025, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines signed both the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and a Security of Information Agreement.

These deals make it easier for both countries to work together on logistics and intelligence. Joint naval drills, like the one held on 14 June 2025 off Luzon between the Philippine Navy’s frigate Miguel Malvar and the JMSDF destroyer Takanami, show that this partnership is not just on paper.

The transfer of the Abukuma-class ships is the first deal of its kind under Japan’s updated export rules, which now allow for the transfer of military equipment when systems are developed jointly or for defensive use.

The United States, which has a defence pact with both Japan and the Philippines, is playing a larger role in the region. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth recently stressed that Washington remains committed to security in Asia and won’t let allies be threatened.

Freedom of Navigation

Concerns were raised when the USS Nimitz left the South China Sea in June 2025, as China held drills nearby with its aircraft carrier Fujian, set to join the fleet later this year. The US, along with Japan, the Philippines, Australia, and Canada, has also been running freedom of navigation operations to challenge Chinese maritime claims.

For the Philippines, getting the Abukuma-class destroyers fits well with ongoing efforts to upgrade its navy and protect its coastal waters. The Navy says these ships are reliable and flexible, and could allow for stronger patrols in contested areas.

The arrangement could also bring new business for companies like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which may help with maintenance or upgrades, giving Japan’s defence industry a boost.

China’s Foreign Ministry has yet to comment on the planned transfer, but in the past, Beijing has accused the US and its allies of stirring up trouble in the region. Social media posts have shown a range of opinions, with some praising Tokyo and Manila for standing up to China while others caution against increased risk.

The deal, completed in June 2025, signals a shift in security ties in the Indo-Pacific, as some analysts warn that more arms deals could fuel competition in the region.

As the Philippine Navy prepares to review the condition of the Abukuma-class vessels, their arrival would mark a new phase in Japan-Philippines relations. Both countries are working closely with the US to counter China’s assertive moves in the area.

The outcome of the inspections will guide the final preparations for the transfer, which is expected to strengthen the Philippine Navy and support greater stability in the region’s disputed waters.

