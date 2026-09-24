Last Updated on September 24, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – A typhoons name can become a household word along Asia’s coasts, but its forecast is what helps people judge when to act. With millions of people living in exposed coastal areas, clear storm identification and timely updates can support safer decisions.

In the Western North Pacific, where the term “typhoon” is used, regional agencies coordinate storm names and track each system’s position and strength. National weather services then issue local warnings, as you can see in reports on Japan’s typhoon forecasts and flood risks. Here’s how that regional process works.

Key Takeaways

Western North Pacific storms draw names from a 140-name list contributed by 14 Typhoon Committee members. The names rotate sequentially, not alphabetically.

Japan’s RSMC Tokyo assigns a name when a cyclone reaches tropical-storm strength and publishes basin forecasts. See the official typhoon naming list.

Forecast tracks and intensity can change as new observations arrive, while national weather services issue local warnings and safety guidance.

Check current forecasts and local alerts, not just a storm’s name, as shown in Japan’s typhoon warnings and forecasts.

How Typhoons Are Named and Tracked in Asia, From First Signs to Official Name

A storm name comes late in a process that starts with observation. In the Western North Pacific, forecasters monitor developing weather systems, assess their strength and organization, then coordinate updates as a system intensifies. The term “typhoon” generally describes a tropical cyclone in this basin, but a storm receives its official name before it reaches typhoon strength.

When a tropical disturbance becomes a named storm

Satellite images and other weather observations can reveal clusters of thunderstorms over warm ocean water. Forecasters watch for signs that the clouds are organizing around a circulation, then estimate the system’s location and wind speed. Many disturbances weaken or drift away, so a cluster of storms alone does not qualify as a named cyclone.

As the system develops, national weather agencies and regional centers analyze observations and issue forecasts. In the Western North Pacific and South China Sea, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Center (RSMC) in Tokyo assigns the international name when a tropical cyclone reaches tropical storm strength: sustained winds of at least 34 knots. It also gives the system a four-digit identifier. The JMA’s official naming information explains the regional system.

That threshold matters because a named storm is not necessarily a typhoon. It may still be classified as a tropical storm, and it can strengthen later while keeping the same name. In this region, “typhoon” applies at a higher intensity level.

Why the same storm may have several numbers or labels

Once a cyclone forms, agencies may describe it with different identifiers. RSMC Tokyo uses an international name and a four-digit number, while national weather services may assign their own tracking numbers or local names under regional protocols.

For example, the Philippines’ weather agency can use a local name for a cyclone affecting or entering its area of responsibility. That name helps communicate local forecasts, but it does not replace the storm’s official regional name. Likewise, warning levels such as a storm signal describe expected local hazards, not a new identity for the cyclone.

When comparing reports, use the international name to match advisories across borders, then check each country’s warning details for local risks. You can also follow weather and typhoon updates for regional forecasts and alerts.

Who Chooses Typhoon Names, and How the 140-Name List Works

Typhoon names follow a shared regional system, so agencies across the Western North Pacific can identify the same storm consistently. The WMO/ESCAP Typhoon Committee maintains the list, while the Japan Meteorological Agency assigns names as storms reach tropical-storm strength.

Names come from 14 Typhoon Committee Members

The Committee’s 14 Members each contribute 10 names, creating a pool of 140 names. Contributors include Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Viet Nam, and the United States, along with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Micronesia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, China, and Macao, China.

Names reflect the region’s cultures and languages. A proposed entry might be a person’s name, an animal, a plant, or another local word. For example, Thailand contributed “Burapha,” meaning “east,” as a replacement name approved in 2026.

The names are used in sequence, not alphabetically. After a storm receives a name, the next qualifying cyclone gets the next entry in the rotation. Once forecasters reach the end of the 140-name pool, the sequence begins again, unless the Committee has retired a name and approved a replacement. The Japan Meteorological Agency’s current name list shows the regional order.

What happens when a name is retired

After a destructive typhoon, the Member that contributed its name can ask the Committee to retire it. The Committee reviews the request and, if it approves, selects a replacement from that Member. Retiring a name prevents its reuse for future storms, but the name remains part of historical records and past advisories.

In 2026, the Committee approved nine replacements for names retired after storms in 2025: Koki, Gaeguri, Dim-Sum, Hebi, Tomo, Tirou, Narae, Burapha, and Hoaban. The new entries keep the rotation moving while avoiding names associated with severe impacts. The Committee’s 2026 session report records the decision.

How Forecasters Track Typhoons Across the Western Pacific

A typhoon forecast draws on a steady stream of observations, computer models, and agency analysis. No single satellite image can show the whole story, so forecasters compare new information with earlier readings to estimate where a storm is moving and how it may affect land and sea.

Satellites, weather stations, and ocean observations reveal storm changes

Satellites provide broad, frequent views of cloud patterns across the Western Pacific. Forecasters look for signs of a storm organizing, such as thunderstorms wrapping around a center, and watch how that structure changes over time. Infrared imagery also helps estimate cloud-top temperatures, while other satellite sensors can reveal features hidden by thick clouds.

However, images alone cannot confirm every detail. Weather stations, ships, buoys, and radar near land can report wind, pressure, rainfall, and other local conditions. Ocean observations help describe the environment beneath a storm, including sea-surface conditions that can affect its strength. Forecasters compare these measurements with satellite estimates and computer-model guidance, then update their analysis as fresh data arrives.

JMA, JTWC, and national weather services have different roles

The Japan Meteorological Agency’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Center in Tokyo, known as RSMC Tokyo, provides the Western North Pacific’s regional tropical cyclone analysis and forecasts. It also assigns official storm names in this basin. Its RSMC Tokyo Typhoon Center publishes regional information used by forecasters and the public.

The U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) also issues widely followed forecasts, including estimates of a storm’s track and intensity. Its products provide another perspective, but JTWC and JMA may use different methods or reach different forecast details. Neither regional forecast replaces local public warnings.

Instead, each country’s meteorological service issues advisories and warnings for its own area, translating storm forecasts into guidance about expected local hazards. For example, Japan’s weather warning system explains how official alerts connect forecasts to public safety information.

Forecast tracks and strength estimates can change

A storm’s path and intensity depend on shifting weather patterns and ocean conditions. As new observations arrive, forecasters revise estimates, so a track map or forecast cone shows a range of possible movement, not an exact route. JMA also communicates forecast reliability, which can vary with the forecast period.

Even when a storm’s center is expected to pass offshore, dangerous conditions may reach beyond the plotted track. Heavy rain, large waves, and storm surge can affect areas outside the center line. Check the latest national advisories for your location, especially when a storm is approaching.

How to Read Typhoon Advisories and Prepare for Local Impacts

A regional track shows where a typhoon may go, but your local advisory explains what conditions could mean for your community. Read the latest update alongside guidance from local disaster officials, since timing and recommended actions can vary by location.

Check the warning from the agency responsible for your area

Start with your national weather service and local emergency-management agency. In Thailand, for example, the Thai Meteorological Department issues weather warnings, while the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation shares public safety guidance. You can follow Thailand’s heavy rain and flood alerts for an example of how local risks are communicated.

Check the advisory’s issue time first. Forecasts change as new observations arrive, so an older notice may not reflect the latest expected conditions. Then confirm which provinces, districts, islands, or coastal zones are named, and note the hazards and actions listed for those places.

A regional forecast can help you understand the storm’s broader path, but it cannot replace a local evacuation order. Local officials account for conditions such as river levels, slope stability, road access, and expected arrival times. If they tell your neighborhood to evacuate, follow their instructions rather than waiting for the storm’s center to approach.

Look beyond the storm’s center to rain, rivers, and coastal hazards

Typhoon impacts often extend well beyond the center’s forecast path. Rainbands can bring intense rainfall far from the eye, while saturated ground and rising rivers may cause flooding after the storm weakens over land. In hilly areas, heavy rain can also trigger landslides or fast-moving runoff.

Pay attention to hazard-specific warnings, not only the storm category or track map. An advisory may warn about strong winds, flash floods, landslides, storm surge, or dangerous seas. For coastal communities, storm surge can push seawater onto land above normal tide levels, as NOAA’s storm surge overview explains.

If authorities issue an evacuation order, leave promptly and use recommended routes. Avoid walking or driving through floodwater, which can hide washed-out roads or strong currents. Meanwhile, boaters and coastal residents should follow marine warnings; officials may advise small craft to stay ashore or people to avoid exposed shorelines. Check for updated instructions as conditions change, since local guidance is tied to the risks where you are.

Frequently Asked Questions

A storm’s name helps identify it, but it doesn’t tell you everything about its forecast or local risk. These answers clear up common questions about regional terms, naming, and warnings.

Why is a typhoon called a hurricane in some places?

“Typhoon” and “hurricane” are regional names for the same broad type of storm, a tropical cyclone. The term depends on where the storm forms: meteorologists use “typhoon” in the Western North Pacific and “hurricane” in the Atlantic and eastern North Pacific. Other regions use terms such as “cyclone.”

Are typhoon names chosen alphabetically?

No. Western North Pacific storms receive names in the Typhoon Committee’s set sequence, which cycles through its 140-name roster. That differs from some Atlantic naming lists, which use alphabetical order; the National Hurricane Center’s naming information describes that basin’s system.

Can a typhoon’s name change as it moves?

A storm generally keeps its official name while it remains in the basin, even if it crosses national boundaries or weakens and later strengthens. However, agencies may also use a tracking number or a local name, so one cyclone can appear under more than one label in regional reports. Comparing the storm’s position and update time can help confirm that advisories refer to the same system.

Does a typhoon warning mean the storm will hit my town?

No. A warning identifies a defined hazard or risk for an area, but it doesn’t guarantee that the storm’s center will pass directly over your town. Forecasts can change, and damaging rain, wind, or coastal conditions may extend beyond the center’s track. Follow the local alert for your hazard zone and act on official instructions, including evacuation orders.

Do all storms in Asia use the same naming list?

No. The 140-name list applies to tropical cyclones in the Western North Pacific and South China Sea system. Other basins have their own naming arrangements, and national agencies may add local identifiers for storms affecting their areas. That is why a storm’s name can differ across regions or reports. In 2026, for example, Typhoon Saudel’s path toward eastern China changed as forecasts were updated, a reminder to check current local advisories rather than rely on a name alone.