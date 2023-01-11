Connect with us

Afghan Taliban Allow Girls To Attend School Up To Class 6

(CTN NEWS) – KABUL – The Afghan government’s governing Taliban have conceded to pressure from around the world after imposing numerous limitations, including a ban on women’s access to primary education in both public and private institutions.

The Taliban‘s Ministry of Education said it would permit girls to continue their studies until sixth grade.

But there is a catch to the announcement. Taliban requested that schools and education centers be opened for girls under the sixth grade and that all students dress according to Islamic dress.

Although the judgement gives Afghan girls some hope, the ban on women’s education in middle and high school as well as the country’s limits on the majority of jobs for women, continue to be in force.

The Taliban regime stepped up its campaign against women’s education last month, with the higher education ministry declaring an indefinite ban on women attending universities in Afghanistan.

Also prohibited by the dictatorship are girls attending middle and high school, most jobs for women, and even going outside in public without wearing head-to-toe attire.

In addition to being prohibited from accessing parks and gyms, women are also not permitted to travel without a male relative.

After capturing power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban pledged to impose a more moderate system that respected women’s rights and the rights of minorities.

However, it disregarded its pledge and put its strict interpretation of Islamic law into effect.

Taliban minister of higher education Neda Mohammad Nadim claimed that they will permit females’ education in Afghanistan based on Sharia law, drawing criticism from the rest of the world for their decision against women.

The ruling was also criticized by Human Rights Watch, which called it “a disgraceful decision” that demonstrated the Taliban’s disregard for “the fundamental rights of Afghans.”

The G7 nations’ foreign ministers—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US, and the European Union—also issued a warning to the Taliban, describing their actions as an act against humanity.

Major Muslim nations pushed the Taliban administration to change their mind, notably Turkey, Qatar, and Pakistan.

