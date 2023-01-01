Taliban Blast Kills And Injures “Several” At Kabul’s Military Airport

KABUL, Afghanistan – An explosion near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport on Sunday morning claimed the lives of and injured “many” others, according to a Taliban official. This was Afghanistan’s first fatal explosion of 2023.

Nobody immediately claimed credit for the attack, but since the Taliban took control of the province in 2021, the local branch of the Islamic State organization, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has expanded its attacks.

Taliban patrols and Shiite Afghans have both been targeted in the past.

The military airport is not far from the Interior Ministry, which was the scene of a suicide attack last October that left at least four people dead. It is around 200 meters (219 yards) from the civilian airport.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the interior ministry, reported that the blast left several persons dead and injured. He said more information on the bombing would be provided later but did not provide specific numbers or other specifics.

The checkpoint seemed damaged but unharmed, despite Taliban security personnel preventing photographing and recording right at the blast scene.

It is located on Airport Road, a street connecting high-security areas home to the presidential palace, international embassies, and government agencies.

The chief of police in Kabul, Khalid Zadran, did not immediately have a spokesperson available for comment.

