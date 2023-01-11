Connect with us

News Asia News

Former President's Daughter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran
Advertisement

News Asia News World News

China Govt. Suspends Issuing Visas In Japan & S.Korea In Response To COVID Curbs

News Asia News

Saudi Crown Prince 'Mohammed Bin Salman' Adds $50 Billion Diriyah As PIF’s 5th Giga-Project

News Asia News

Iran Executes 3 More Over Amini Protests

News News Asia

Parks Australia Celebrates 30 Years of Elvis-Tribute Gala

News News Asia

Chinese Flock to and from China as Borders Reopened After 2 Years

News News Asia

China Cracks Down on Weibo Critics Over COVID-19 Policies

News Asia Science

South Korea's Lunar Orbiter 'Danuri' Captures Unreal Sights Of Earth

News Asia Business World News

China's Xi Proposes Enhanced 'Natural Gas' Cooperation With Turkmenistan

News Asia Covid-19 Health

COVID-19 Risk To Be Minimize During Travel Rush In China

News Asia Health

COVID-19 Spreads At Beijing, Leaving Hospital Beds Occupied

News Asia

Earthquake Of 5.8-Magnitude Strikes Pakistan

News Asia News

Iran Releases Famous Oscar-Winning Actress Detained Over Protests

News Asia News World News

"Deportation Will Not Stop Him": French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer

News News Asia

4 Killed After Helicopters Collide in Sydney Australia

News News Asia

South Korea, US Discuss Nuclear Assets Over Pyongyang Missile Threats

News Asia

Pakistan is at Risk Of Defaulting this Year

News Asia

Kashmir Village Attack Kills 6 People, Including 2 Children

News Asia World News

Philippines Airport Restores Normalcy After Power Outage

News Asia News

2 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Conflict

News Asia

Former President’s Daughter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Former President's Daughter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran

(CTN NEWS) – TEHRAN – According to her attorney, a court in Iran has sentenced the outspoken daughter of the late former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani to five years in prison.

An advocate for women’s rights and former member of parliament, Faezeh Hashemi, 60, was detained in September after urging Iranians to participate in anti-government demonstrations.

Her alleged crime was “inciting rioters.”

Without going into greater detail, her attorney Neda Shams tweeted on Monday night that she had been sentenced “on the announced accusations at the initial stage.”

/ GETTY IMAGE

“Given that the current decision is not final, it is improper to remark on it. The client is still behind bars and is facing additional charges, “Added she.

Hashemi, a well-known opponent of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the clerical establishment, has spent several times behind bars.

She was found guilty of “propaganda against the system” in connection with her support for the massive protests that broke out after a contentious presidential election three years earlier, and she was sentenced to six months in prison in 2012.

In 2017, she received a second six-month term for “spreading lies against the courts.”

Hashemi was accused of “propaganda against the system” and “uttering blasphemies,” according to a statement made by Tehran’s prosecutor in July of last year.

The media accused her of associating with members of the persecuted Bahai religious minority and disrespecting the third Shia Muslim Imam after she lobbied against the removal of the IRGC from Western sanctions lists.

One of tremoving the Islamic Republic was Hashemi’s father.

He was president from 1989 to 1997, and after his death in 2017, he continued to be a significant figure. He was seen as a traditionalist pragmatic who worked to strengthen ties with the West.

Hashemi is one of the thousands of individuals detained in connection with the protests in Iran against the religious establishment.

Faezeh Rafsanjani, daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, speaks to a journalist as she attends a reformist campaign for upcoming parliamentary election, in Tehran

Faezeh Rafsanjani, daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, speaks to a journalist as she attends a reformist campaign for upcoming parliamentary election in Tehran on February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

These protests began four months ago in Iran after a young woman died while being held by morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab, or headscarf, “improperly.”

Authorities have referred to them as “riots” and used deadly force to suppress them.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 519 protestors have died so far (HRANA). Following what the UN has criticized as “unfair trials based on forced confessions,” four further people have been put to death in Iran.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Immigration Police Arrest 2 Chinese Nationals on Fraud Charges

Trio Slated To Bid Checks For Satellite Orbital Slot On January 15th

Thailand to Require ID Cards to Purchase Cannabis Buds
Related Topics:
Continue Reading