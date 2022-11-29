Connect with us

China Reports The 3rd Daily COVID Cases Record In A Row
(CTN NEWS) – The National Health Commission announced on Saturday that China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, marking a new high for the third day in a row.

Comparatively, China records 3,103 symptomatic and 29,840 asymptomatic infections separately, which totaled 32,943 new cases a day earlier.

China recorded 34,909 new local cases on Friday, up from 32,695 the previous day, excluding imported cases, of which 3,405 were symptomatic, and 31,504 were asymptomatic.

No one died, keeping the total number of fatalities at 5,232.

China’s mainland has 304,093 verified cases with symptoms as of Friday.

China Reports The 3rd Daily COVID Cases Record In A Row

Megacities are still having trouble controlling epidemics, with most new cases occurring in Chongqing and Guangzhou.

The 32 million-person city of Chongqing in the southwest reported 7,721 new local cases on Friday, an increase of nearly 20% from the day before.

Guangzhou, a rich metropolis in southern China with a population of about 19 million, reported 7,419 new local cases on Friday, a tiny decrease from 7,524 cases the previous day.

China Reports The 3rd Daily COVID Cases Record In A Row

According to data issued by local health authorities on Saturday, the number of new local cases for Friday in Beijing’s capital increased by 58% to 2,595.

Nearly all Chinese provinces are experiencing COVID outbreaks, with Hebei, Sichuan, Shanxi, and Qinghai each reporting over a thousand new cases on Friday.

