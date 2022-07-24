China Executes Man Who Set Ex-Wife on Fire While Live Streaming

An ex-husband in China convicted of killing his former wife by setting her on fire was executed in southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday. The domestic violence case sparked national outrage.

On September 20, 2020, Mr. Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire while she was live-streaming on Douyin. After sustaining severe injuries, Lamu, 30, died a few weeks later.

Tang’s execution was carried out early Saturday morning, according to a statement released by the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court of China.

On the China version of TikTok, run by the same parent company, Lamu had recorded short videos and live streams about her life. Through her videos and blogs, she showcased the Sichuan countryside.

The videos often featured her wearing traditional Tibetan clothing because she was ethnically Tibetan.

Lamu’s sister told the official media outlet based in Shanghai, China, that Tang abused her sister over a period of years and that she decided to divorce him as a result.

A nationwide outcry followed the case, condemning the plight of women trapped in abusive marriages. The man was taken into custody a few days after the reported attack.

His death sentence had been appealed, but he lost the appeal in January.