Connect with us

News Asia News

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea
Advertisement

News Asia

Thaipusam Celebrations In Ipoh Are Expected To Draw Over 400,000 People

News Asia News

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

News Asia News

North Korea Threatens 'overwhelming nuclear force' Against The U.S.

News News Asia

Adani's Market Losses $100 Billion Following The Financial Crisis

News News Asia

Philippines and US Secure Deal for 4 Military Bases

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News News Asia

Thailand Scores 36 Out of 100 in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia News

Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Reaches 93

News Asia

India Launches the World's First nasal COVID Vaccine

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Death Toll In Japan Tops 10,000 For The First Time

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Deaths Were Cut In Half During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

Pilot Died In The Collision Of 2 Indian Military Jets

News Asia News

Travel Within China Has Spiked After COVID-19 Curbs Were Lifted

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall Below 30,000

News Asia

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed Islands In The East China Sea

Published

40 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese colleague Yoshimasa Hayashi spoke about the disputed islands in the East China Sea.

Both expressed worry, and Qin expressed the hope that Japan might end “right-wing” provocations.

The disputed islets in the East China Sea, which both countries claim, have long been a source of friction between the two countries. Japan refers to the islands as Senkaku, whereas theyrefers to them as Diaoyu.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, Qin told Hayashi in their first discussion since he assumed office that Beijing hopes Japan can prevent “right-wing groups” from inciting conflicts over the disputed islands.

China, Japan Exchange Concerns over Disputed East China Sea Islands - The Japan News

/ TJN

According to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hayashi noted that there are “many obstacles and concerns” in the bilateral relationship and that Japanese public sentiment against China is “very harsh.”

Hayashi also raised “severe concerns” about China’s “increasingly active military activity near Japan” in the East China Sea, citing its actions near the islands.

However, they both committed to working together to develop a positive and stable relationship and stated that they will keep in regular contact at all levels, including at the summit, according to the Japanese statement.

/ mm

According to the Kyodo news agency, Hayashi stated at a news conference on Friday that Qin had requested him to visit China and that the trip scheduling needed to be worked out.

On Friday, Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary of Japan, stated that the two ministers had spoken and had made plans to develop friendly, cooperative relationships.

During a press conference, he said, “I think their talk was a good start.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thaipusam Celebrations In Ipoh Are Expected To Draw Over 400,000 People

China Plans To Build Ground Stations For Satellites In Antarctica

North Korea Threatens ‘overwhelming nuclear force’ Against The U.S.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading