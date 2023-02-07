New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – On Tuesday, there was a slowing in the rate of new COVID-19 infections, although new cases were still reported in the sixteen-thousand range.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, a total of 16 thousand 120 infections were reported throughout Monday.

This figure includes 29 cases reported from outside the country, bringing the total number of cases reported in the country to approximately 30 million and 279 thousand.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

Because of the increased testing following the weekend, the daily total grew by more than ten thousand from the previous day. However, compared to a week ago, this number is around three-hundred and fifty fewer.

The number of patients classified as seriously or critically ill increased by four from the previous day to 293, remaining below 300 for a second consecutive day.

On Monday, ten more people lost their lives, bringing the total fatalities to 33,624. The fatality rate has remained the same throughout, at zero point eleven percent.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

Wikipedia is Back Online In Pakistan After a 2 Day Suspension