Heatwave kills 6 in India as Delhi records its highest 50.5 °C temperature

(CTN News) – A severe heatwave in the western Indian state of Rajasthan killed six people, officials reported Tuesday.

The deaths occurred during a period when temperatures in the state reached 49 degrees Celsius. Almost every place in Rajasthan had a temperature above 45 degrees Celsius.

The local government has advised people to adopt heat wave precautions.

According to reports, the number of heatstroke victims in Rajasthan jumped from 2,809 to 3,622 on Monday as the state continued to experience extreme heat conditions.

The weather department has already advised people to avoid heat and remain in cool places. It also advised individuals to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if they did not feel thirsty.

Large regions of India are currently experiencing heatwave conditions, which have devastated people’s health and livelihoods.

Last month, IMD predicted that the country would experience high temperatures from April to June, with the central and western peninsular regions expected to be the worst hit.

Delhi’s temperatures reached a record high of 50.5°C (122.9°F), prompting authorities to warn of water shortages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported “severe heat-wave conditions” in the neighborhood of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the historic 50°C reading for the first time.

According to the IMD, the temperature was more than nine degrees higher than forecast on the second day of record heat. On Tuesday, a high of 49.9 °C was recorded at Mungeshpur and Narela, breaking the 2002 record of 49.2 °C.

The IMD cautioned about the impact of heat on health, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions. The advisory cautions that there is a “very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages,” with “extreme caution required for vulnerable people.”

India is no stranger to high summer heat. Years of scientific research have revealed that the climate issue drives heatwaves to last longer, occur more frequently, and be more intense.

As the capital heats up, city officials have warned about the possibility of water shortages. According to the Times of India, the water minister, Atishi Marlena, has asked for “collective responsibility” to reduce excessive water use.

“To address the problem of water scarcity, we have taken a slew of measures, such as reducing water supply from twice a day to once a day in many areas,” Atishi told the Indian Express.

“The water thus saved will be rationed and supplied to the water-deficient areas where supply lasts only 15 to 20 minutes a day,” she stated.

Even though the heatwave has been building for weeks, the conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday surprised the locals. People reported that their fingertips were burned from touching a car’s steering wheel, and tap water was flowing out at boiling temperatures.

“Having a shower is almost a waste of time,” says chemistry instructor Aruna Verma. “You come out of it and instantly become a sweaty mess again.”

Newspapers have produced lists of dos and don’ts based on doctors’ recommendations. People have been advised to stay indoors and wear light, loose cotton clothes, which is untenable for many of the city’s workforce, including laborers and market stall merchants.

Construction workers typically ceased working between noon and 4 p.m. “I’m dealing with metal rods that are too hot to touch. Even if I continue work at 5 p.m., the rods are on fire, and the heat from the sparks exacerbates the situation,” said Babu Ram, a welder working on a block of flats in New Friends Colony, south of the city center. Read More…