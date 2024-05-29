Delhi Records Highest Temperature of 50.5°C Amid Severe Heatwave and Water Shortages

(CTN News) – Delhi’s temperatures reached a record high of 50.5°C (122.9°F), prompting authorities to warn of water shortages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported “severe heat-wave conditions” in the neighborhood of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the historic 50°C reading for the first time.

According to the IMD, the temperature was more than nine degrees higher than forecast on the second day of record heat. On Tuesday, a high of 49.9 °C was recorded at Mungeshpur and Narela, breaking the 2002 record of 49.2 °C.

The IMD cautioned about the impact of heat on health, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions. The advisory cautions that there is a “very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages,” with “extreme caution required for vulnerable people.”

India is no stranger to high summer heat. Years of scientific research have revealed that the climate issue drives heatwaves to last longer, occur more frequently, and be more intense.

As the capital heats up, city officials have warned about the possibility of water shortages. According to the Times of India, the water minister, Atishi Marlena, has asked for “collective responsibility” to reduce excessive water use.

“To address the problem of water scarcity, we have taken a slew of measures, such as reducing water supply from twice a day to once a day in many areas,” Atishi told the Indian Express.

“The water thus saved will be rationed and supplied to the water-deficient areas where supply lasts only 15 to 20 minutes a day,” she stated.

Even though the heatwave has been building for weeks, the conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday surprised the locals. People reported that their fingertips were burned from touching a car’s steering wheel, and tap water was flowing out at boiling temperatures.

“Having a shower is almost a waste of time,” says chemistry instructor Aruna Verma. “You come out of it and instantly become a sweaty mess again.”

Newspapers have produced lists of dos and don’ts based on doctor’s recommendations. People have been advised to stay indoors and wear light, loose cotton clothes, which is untenable for many of the city’s workforce, including laborers and market stall merchants.

Construction workers typically ceased working between noon and 4 p.m. “I’m dealing with metal rods that are too hot to touch. Even if I continue work at 5 p.m., the rods are on fire, and the heat from the sparks exacerbates the situation,” said Babu Ram, a welder working on a block of flats in New Friends Colony, south of the city center.

Sameer Prakash, a vegetable vendor, generally sits outdoors next to his cart until around 2 p.m., waiting for clients to emerge from their air-conditioned houses.

He alternates between sprinkling water on the vegetables to keep them from wilting and on his head to prevent heatstroke.

“What is the choice? Nobody will feed my kids unless I take some money home, are they? Work is work. “It just has to be done,” he explained. “The sun just kills the vegetables, so I buy less than usual from the wholesale market because if I don’t sell them, they will rot.”

It has also been exhausting for politicians addressing rallies in the scorching weather as part of the ongoing general election and for their constituents. Political parties have recommended that attendees bring wet towels, additional water to re-wet them once they dry, and packets of oral rehydration salts.

Many blame the high temperatures on searing winds from Rajasthan, where temperatures surpassed 50.5°C on Tuesday.

The SMS hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital, has received so many bodies from heat-related injuries that its capacity has been exceeded. According to city police, many of the victims are poor laborers forced to work outside, as well as homeless people.

Rajasthan’s desert district of Phalodi holds the country’s all-time heat record, reaching 51 degrees Celsius in 2016.

Indians who can afford to leave the hot cities have fled to cooler mountain regions. But even alpine-like Kashmir, regarded as the “Switzerland of the east,” has experienced an unusual warmth.

Cyclone Remal, which lashed India and Bangladesh on Sunday, caused gales and heavy rainfall in West Bengal and the north-eastern state of Mizoram, resulting in over 38 deaths.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department described the cyclone as “one of the longest in the country’s history” and attributed the shift to climate change.