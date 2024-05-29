Delhi Weather Stations Hit Nearly 50°C as heatwave Sweeps North India

(CTN News) – According to the weather bureau, several regions in New Delhi experienced severe temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as a heatwave swept through North India. Two places in the city registered the highest-ever temperature.

The highest temperature in the national capital was recorded at Mungeshpur and Narela when the mercury reached 49.9 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees above average. Najafgarh also measured 49.8 degrees.

The overall temperature at Delhi’s major observatory in Safdurjung was 45.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above usual.

Pitampura, Pusa, and Jafarpur all had temperatures above 48 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees above the typical range.

Two regions in the national capital had the highest temperatures ever recorded. The meteorological agency reported that today’s count was the highest in Ayanagar and Ridge since data collection began.

Due to the hot conditions, the city has issued a red alert for the next two days.

On Tuesday, strong heatwaves swept through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The heatwave intensified in Rajasthan, with Churu recording the highest temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above average.

Sirsa, Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature of 50.3 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a temperature of 49.3 degrees Celsius.

Bhatinda, Punjab, also reported a maximum temperature of 49.3 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi recorded 49.0 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj 48.2 degrees Celsius, and Varanasi and Kanpur 47.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Madhya Pradesh remained high, with Nivari, Datia, Rewa, and Khajuraho recording temperatures of more than 48 degrees Celsius.