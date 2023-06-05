[VIDEO] Chinese Warship Taunts US Destroyer in the Taiwan Strait

A Chinese warship approached a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait in “an unsafe manner,” crossing the bow of the USS Chung-Hoon while on exercises with the Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal. China has accused the US of “deliberately provoking risk” in the region.

The US and Canadian navies were conducting a joint exercise in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday when a Chinese ship cut in front of the US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon, forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Since the defeated Republic of China government retreated to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has claimed self-ruled Taiwan as its territory. Taiwan’s government claims that the PRC has never dominated the island, and US President Joe Biden has stated that the US would support Taiwan if China invaded.

China’s military chastised the United States and Canada for “deliberately provoking risk” following a rare joint sailing across the Taiwan Strait.

The USS Chung-Hoon and Canada’s HMCS Montreal were on a “routine” transit of the strait when the Chinese ship cut in front of the American ship, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The Chinese ship’s “closest point of approach was 150 yards, and its actions violated the maritime ‘Rules of the Road’ of safe passage in international waters,” according to the US Navy.

The close approach between the ships was captured on video by the Canadian website Global News. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not react right away to a request for comment.

The marine incident was the latest close call between Chinese and American forces. On May 26, a Chinese fighter jet performed a “unnecessarily aggressive” manoeuvre near a US military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, declined to comment on the specifics of the jet incident, but claimed the US had “frequently deployed aircraft and vessels for close-in reconnaissance on China, posing a serious threat to China’s national security.”

In a pre-recorded interview aired on CNN on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the US is attempting to maintain the “stable, cross-strait dynamic” between China and Taiwan and avoid a conflict “that would end up cratering the global economy.”

On Friday, CNN aired the “Fareed Zakaria GPS” interview.

On Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu told Asia’s largest security gathering that a fight with the US would be a “unbearable disaster,” but that his country preferred discussion over confrontation.

China’s Claim to the Taiwan Strait

The Taiwan Strait is a body of water that separates the island of Taiwan from the southeastern coast of China. It is approximately 180 kilometers (110 miles) wide at its widest point. The strait is an important geopolitical and strategic location due to its proximity to China, Taiwan, and other countries in the region.

China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory and claims sovereignty over the island. However, Taiwan operates as a separate political entity with its own government, military, and economy. The status of Taiwan is a complex and sensitive issue in international relations.

The relationship between China and Taiwan has been historically complicated. After the Chinese Civil War in 1949, the Communist Party of China established the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) relocated to Taiwan. The PRC considers Taiwan a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. On the other hand, Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state and has its own constitution, elections, and military defense.

Over the years, the tensions between China and Taiwan have fluctuated. China has sought to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, pressuring other countries to not recognize it as a separate country and discouraging official diplomatic relations. China has also increased military activities in the Taiwan Strait, such as conducting military exercises and flying fighter jets near Taiwanese airspace.

The international community has adopted a complex stance on the Taiwan issue. Most countries, including the United States, do not officially recognize Taiwan as a separate country but maintain unofficial relations with it. The U.S. has a long-standing policy of supporting the peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue and has provided military assistance to Taiwan for its self-defense.

The situation in the Taiwan Strait remains a significant potential flashpoint in East Asia. Both sides have expressed their commitment to peaceful resolution, but tensions continue to simmer, and the situation is closely monitored by regional and global powers.