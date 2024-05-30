ExxonMobil Board Members Were Elected After a Climate Change Protest

(CTN News) – ExxonMobil had its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, and during that meeting, the firm elected all of the nominees for board of directors that it has previously endorsed.

The meeting was held before the company’s annual shareholder meeting. An announcement was made by investors who were dissatisfied with the litigation that the oil giant filed against two activist investor groups that had a climate-minded posture.

These investors stated that they would vote against some of the nominations for ExxonMobil’s board of directors. The investors in question were of the opinion that the action was taken in an unjust manner.

In accordance with the company, the nominees were selected with levels of shareholder support ranging from 87 percent to 98 percent. According to the company, this information has been provided. We were able to obtain this information from the corporation.

95% of people at ExxonMobil said the degree of support was good.

“Their vote indicates a belief that we are on the right track by overwhelmingly re-electing our directors and soundly defeating all four proposals that would have hampered our ability to create long-term value by providing the world with the energy and products it needs while investing billions to reduce carbon emissions in our own business and others’,” according to a statement issued by the company that was shared with the publication Quartz.

The statement was taken from a statement that was released by the company. “Their vote also demonstrates that they believe we are on the right track.”

After Arjuna Capital, which is based in the United States, attempted to compel a shareholder vote on whether or not ExxonMobil should accept more stringent carbon emissions reduction targets, the company filed a lawsuit against two investor groups, Follow This, which is located in the Netherlands, and Arjuna Capital, which is based in the United States. The lawsuit was filed against both of these investor groups.

The fact that ExxonMobil has chosen to drop the idea does not prevent the company from proceeding with its case. Investigating whether or not they would be able to implement ideas of a similar nature in the future is the objective of the case that is currently being pursued.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) has made the announcement that it will be opposing the whole slate of candidates for the board of directors. This decision was made in response to the lawsuit that was brought against the system.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which is Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, proclaimed in a recent release that it will be voting against the candidate for the lead board for the post. This decision was made in response to the announcement.

According to a statement released by ExxonMobil,

The company has stated, “We anticipate that the activist crowd will attempt to assert victory on today’s vote; however, common sense should tell you otherwise in light of the significant margin of defeat.” The organization has given this statement for your review.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the forecast was, in fact, accurate: Jason Opeña Disterhoft, who currently holds the job of investor engagement manager at Majority Action, a non-profit group that mostly focuses on corporate governance, has been the one to publish a statement.

In the statement, he mentioned that the director slate obtained a lower level of support in comparison to the previous year, when the level of support ranged from 91% to 99 percent, with the average level of support being 96%. It was his belief that this was the situation due to the fact that there was less support for the director slate.

In accordance with his viewpoint, “Investors have demonstrated remarkable leadership in pushing back against ExxonMobil this season for undermining shareholder democracy.”

Several notable state treasurers and trustees have been among those who have encouraged their asset managers to make certain that ExxonMobil board of directors is held accountable for the actions that it has taken.

