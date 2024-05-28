Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

Temperatures in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh surpassed 52 degrees Celsius (125.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest reading of the summer and close to the country’s record high during a prolonged heatwave, according to the meteorological office.

Extreme temperatures in Asia over the last month were most certainly exacerbated by human-caused climate change, according to an international team of scientists.

Temperatures in Mohenjo Daro, a town in Sindh known for ancient monuments dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization, which was founded in 2500 BC, have risen as high as 52.2 C (126 F) in the previous 24 hours, according to Shahid Abbas, a senior official with the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The temperature is the hottest of the summer so far, approaching the town’s and country’s records of 53.5 C (128.3 F) and 54 C (129.2 F), respectively.

Mohenjo Daro is a small town with extremely hot summers, moderate winters, and little rainfall, yet its few marketplaces, which include bakeries, tea shops, mechanics, electronic repair shops, and fruit and vegetable dealers, are generally crowded.

However, with the present heatwave, retailers are seeing absolutely no footfall.

“Customers are not visiting the restaurant due to the excessive heat. I sit idle at the restaurant with these tables and chairs and no clients,” says Wajid Ali, 32, who runs a tea stand in town.

“I take baths multiple times a day, which offers me some relief. Also, there is no power. The heat has made us feel quite nervous.”

Abdul Khaliq, 30, runs an electrical repair shop near Ali’s shop and was working with the shop’s shutter half down to protect himself from the sun. Khaliq also complained about how the heat affected business.

Authorities Say Stay Indoors

Authorities have advised people to stay indoors, hydrate, and avoid unnecessary travel. However, laborers claim they have no alternative because they must work to support their family.

Doctors said they treated hundreds of patients in the eastern city of Lahore, while scores more were taken to hospitals in Hyderabad, Larkana, and Jacobabad in southern Sindh province.

“The situation has been getting worse since yesterday, when people affected by heat started coming to hospitals in Punjab province,” said Ghulam Farid, a senior health official. Pakistan has established emergency response units in hospitals to assist patients impacted by the heat.

The state-run ambulance service is now carrying bottled water and ice to provide emergency care to heat victims, according to health officials.

“Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to the effects of climate change.” We have seen above-average rainfall and floods,” Rubina Khursheed Alam, the prime minister’s climate coordinator, told a news conference on Friday, adding that the government is undertaking awareness campaigns in response to the heatwaves.

The highest temperature recorded in Pakistan was 54 C (129.2 F) in Turbat, in the southwestern province of Balochistan, in 2017.

UNICEF worried over children in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Agency urged children to stay cool.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about the health and safety of babies and young children as debilitating heatwave conditions take hold in several countries,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF regional director for South Asia. He warned that rising temperatures in the region could endanger the health of millions of children if they are not adequately covered and hydrated.

Heatstroke is a dangerous sickness that occurs when a person’s body temperature increases too quickly, rendering them unconscious. Severe heat stroke can result in disability or death.

This year, Pakistan saw the wettest April since 1961, with more than double the average monthly rainfall. Last month’s strong rains killed several people and destroyed property and farms.

According to Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, this heatwave is the fourth warmest in the globe and the second hottest in Asia.

The heatwave will lessen in Mohenjo Daro and neighboring areas, but another period is likely to hit other parts of Sindh, including the metropolis, Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

Source: Reuters