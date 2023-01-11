Connect with us

News Regional News

Thailand to Require ID Cards to Purchase Cannabis Buds
Advertisement

News

Thai Cabinet Extends "Environmental Protection" For 7 Districts In Phang Nga For Another 2 Years

Tech News

Britain's Satellite 'Vega-C' Hopes Remain Unwavering Despite Failure Of Mission

News

Storms In California Continue To Cause Deluges And Mudslides

News

California Floods, Thousands Flee Homes As Endless Storms Rage: Live Updates

News Asia News World News

China Govt. Suspends Issuing Visas In Japan & S.Korea In Response To COVID Curbs

News

Shanghai-Phuket Daily Direct Flights To Take off Next Week

News

Thailand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists

News

TAT Plans the First Roadshow in China For Tourism After Pandemic

News Tourism

Thailand Clarifies Covid-19 Entry Requirements

News

Here Are 9 Scholarships Students Can Apply For

News Crime

Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Boy In Virginia Elementary School Is In Stable Condition: Mayor

News Asia News

Saudi Crown Prince 'Mohammed Bin Salman' Adds $50 Billion Diriyah As PIF’s 5th Giga-Project

News Asia News

Iran Executes 3 More Over Amini Protests

News Thai Legal

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Remains Unconscious After Collapsing 3 Weeks Ago Due To Heart Problem

News

Tesla Delivery Time is Longer on Some China Models After Rebate

News

Young People are Ditching Alcohol For Marijuana, New Report Finds 245% Increase

News

Chinese Rush to Renew Passports After Dropped COVID Border Controls

News

Thailand U-Turns on COVID Vaccination Rule for Visitors

News

Thailand has Ranked 1st in ASEAN and 44th in the World for 4 Consecutive Years Since 2019

News

Thailand to Require ID Cards to Purchase Cannabis Buds

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Thailand to Require ID Cards to Purchase Cannabis

Thailand’s Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, has announced that Thai nationals seeking to purchase cannabis buds will soon be required to show their ID cards, with sales information being recorded on a government database (DTAM).

Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, director-general of the department, said he had signed the directive, which would take effect once it was published in the Royal Gazette.

It is unknown whether foreigners seeking to purchase cannabis buds will be required to show identification such as a passport. A recent health ministry publication, “10 Things Tourists Should Know About Cannabis in Thailand,” makes no mention of any requirement.

The requirement is the most recent in a series of ad hoc regulations enacted to address concerns raised since cannabis was removed from the federal narcotics list in June of last year. A law to regulate the sector is still being debated in Parliament and may not be passed before the House adjourns before the election later this year.

cannabis

Dr. Thongchai stated that under the new rule, registered shops would be required to submit sales and purchase reports to the department, which would hire a firm to write a computer program to track sales and purchases.

Registered vendors will be able to insert buyer ID cards into a device linked to the department’s system and input information about the number of cannabis buds purchased. He stated that if they do not submit their reports to the department, their licenses will be revoked.

According to Dr. Thongchai, over 7,000 shops have applied for permission to sell cannabis buds.

Authorities have emphasized that the primary goal of cannabis decriminalization is to promote medicinal uses and to create economic opportunities for people who grow and process the plant. However, recreational use has skyrocketed, which appears to have taken policymakers by surprise.

cannabis

The DTAM is still researching the many potential applications of cannabis, marijuana, and kratom, but they are not currently on its “herbal champion” list. Dr. Thongchai stated that three of the 15 herbs are ready for the herbal development chain, while the remaining 12 are in the second tier, including cannabis, marijuana, and kratom.

Many cannabis-based products are used for the same treatments, but more research is needed to develop cannabis-based medicine, he added.

Some politicians and civic groups have called for cannabis, or parts of the plant, to be reinstated on the controlled narcotics list, fearing that recreational use will become out of control.

However, according to Dr. Thongchai, doing so would create barriers to the development of medical applications.

The Ministry of Public Health announced last month that cannabis buds would be sold by more than 5,000 licensed vendors across the country, with vendor and buyer information being sent to the International Narcotics Control Board as part of an effort to regulate sales.

Thailand Issues 10 Step Guide on Cannabis to Tourists

Thailand Issues 10 Step Guide on Cannabis to Tourists
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins