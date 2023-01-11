Immigration Police Arrest 2 Chinese Nationals on Fraud Charges

Thailand’s immigration police have detained two Chinese nationals wanted in major fraud cases in China totaling approximately 2 billion baht in damages, they now face extradition to China

On Tuesday, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phakphumpipat Sajjaphan announced the two arrests, which took place in Chiang Mai and Nonthaburi and provided details.

At the request ofauthorities in China, immigration officers arrested a 44-year-old man in Chiang Mai province. In 2013, he was accused of duping thousands of people into investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme and stealing approximately 1.4 billion baht from them. According to Pol Lt Gen Phakphumpiat, the suspect fled to Thailand.

Police apprehended him in Chiang Mai after they tracked him down. They seized five mobile phones and a fake international driving license claiming Taiwanese nationality that he had purchased online, he claimed.

According to the immigration chief, the suspect was a key fraud ring member who illegally entered Thailand through a natural border crossing in 2014. To avoid arrest, he changed his nationality and established a business in Thailand. He was charged with illegal entry by the police.

In the second case, immigration officers apprehended Zhong, a Chinese national wanted in Wuhan, China, for public fraud. He and his associates had established a company and enticed people to invest by claiming their company could issue many credit cards, he claimed.

They also claimed to be able to unlock credit accounts frozen by a credit bureau, but only after paying a service fee. More than 500 people had been robbed by the gang, totaling 600 million baht.

The suspect had fled to Thailand, where he had entered on a tourist visa. According to the bureau chief, he was apprehended in Nonthaburi.

He stated that the two Chinese nationals would be deported to China to face charges.

Chinese Immigration Scam Investigated

Police in Chiang Mai also investigated a foundation after receiving information that Chinese criminals may have used it to extend visas in Thailand.

After searching a house in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district belonging to Chinese national Ni Yibo, Deputy National Police Chief Gen Surachet Hakparn said the non-profit was under investigation. According to Surachet, Ni acted as a visa extension agent for other Chinese nationals.

Ni is said to have applied for a visa extension through the Creating Balance Foundation, which Thai national Korakrit Jittham leads, Surachet explained.

The foundation and Korakrit could not be reached. At least two foundations in Chiang Mai bear the same name.

Korakrit was also accused of falsely registering himself as the father of a girl whose biological parents are Ni and another Chinese national named Gao Yang for the girl to obtain Thai citizenship.

Surachet estimated that the foundation investigation would take two weeks. Police will look into its activities and funding sources, he said.

Police have been investigating businesses and foundations suspected of assisting Chinese nationals in illegally remaining in Thailand as their investigation into Chinese triads expanded to 53 locations across 18 provinces, including Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Udon Thani.

The investigation was launched last month after former massage parlor tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit provided police information about Chinese triads in Thailand.

Chuwit’s information quickly led to the arrest of alleged drug lord Chainat “Tuhao” Kornchayanan. Chainat married a senior Thai police officer and obtained Thai citizenship due to the marriage. On November 23, he turned himself into the police, denying all charges.