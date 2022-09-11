Connect with us

Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Leaves Her Balmoral Estate
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Leaves Her Balmoral Estate

(CTN News) _ On Sunday morning, the cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left her estate in the north of Scotland on their way to Edinburgh, where she was buried.

As the convoy carrying theQueen Elizabeth slowly snaking through the hills and forests of the Scottish highlands, the convoy began to move forward.

During her journey, she will pass through villages and towns which are expected to be lined by her subjects along the way.

The late sovereign’s oak coffin was carried from the castle’s ballroom to a hearse by gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the Queen slept in peace after 70 years on the throne.

A hearse drove through the gates of Balmoral, passing piles of flowers left by the public as it approached the gates.

Upon reaching Edinburgh, the royal palace of Hollyroodhouse will be found more than 100 miles to the south in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh.

The Queen is due to be conveyed from Buckingham Palace on Monday to the nearby St Giles Cathedral for a day of rest before she is flown to London on Tuesday.

It was at an accession ceremony that formally proclaimed the eldest son of the queen as the new monarch, King Charles III, on Saturday afternoon.

There is no doubt that I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of being the sovereign, which have now been passed on to me,” he added.

At what age Elizabeth became queen?

At the age of 25, Elizabeth became the Queen when her father, King George VI, died aged 56 on February 6, 1952. At the time, Elizabeth was on an official visit to Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip. She was formally crowned on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey.

