One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox

(CTN News) – According to officials in California, monkeypox may have contributed to the death of a person diagnosed with the virus. During the current outbreak, this is the second known death from the virus in the U.S.

In less than a month, officials in Texas confirmed they were investigating a possible virus-related death.

There have been 4,140 monkeypox cases in California, more than in any other state

It may take a few days, or it may take a few weeks to get the results of the autopsy,” Los Angeles County’s Dr. Rita Singhal told reporters on Thursday.

According to a county spokesperson, the autopsy will begin on Friday.

The county is working with state and federal health officials to investigate the death, which may lead to a change in guidelines for doctors treating Americans with severe illnesses caused by the virus.

The monkeypox response

As the Biden administration responds to the virus, which recently passed 20,000 reported infections, the Los Angeles death marks a turning point.

As a result of the administration’s dose-sparing “intradermal” strategy, the monkeypox vaccine has become widely available in many states. Officials report that more than 70% of doses are now administered intradermally.

The White House’s top monkeypox official, Bob Fenton, said Wednesday that now that supply is less of an issue, we should focus on maintaining demand by making sure people are aware that a safe and effective vaccine is available.

CDC officials have said since August that the agency might soon expand its recommendations to health departments now rationing out the vaccine.

The agency currently recommends that jurisdictions prioritize vaccines for “post-exposure prophylaxis” for people “who have been exposed to monkeypox.”

The Biden administration has allocated more than a million vials of vaccine, but jurisdictions have requested 775,033 doses.

New monkeypox cases have slowed down due to the vaccination campaign, officials say.

CDC predicted last week that the U.S. outbreak would “grow very slowly” over the coming month “likely with a declining growth rate.”

