Connect with us

Health News

One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox
Advertisement

Health

Monkeypox 1st Case Reported In Jordan

Health

Monkeypox First Case Detected In Egypt

Health News

Thai Public Health Ministry to Procure 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine For Children

Health

Answers to FAQs About Temecula TRT. Read to Know More

Health

Juul Settles $438 Million Youth Vaping Investigation

Health

Understanding Melasma and How its Treated

Health

COVID Cases In Beaver County Are Up 31.5%; Those In Pennsylvania Are Up 5%

Health

Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak, 700 Children Dead, UNICEF Concerns

Health

COVID-19 Can Be Detected Via Mobile Phone App Through a New AI Model

Health

Ice Baths: Recover From Your Injuries!

Health

Pneumonia Cases In Argentina: 3 Dead, Healthcare Workers Infected

Health

Monkeypox Strain Linked To West African Travel Identified In UK

Health

Monkeypox Infection Characterized And Followed Up In A New Case Study

Health

How to Get Free COVID-19 Tests Delivered Before Friday, Sept. 2

Health

Biden Administration Will Stop Sending Free at-home COVID-19 Tests Friday

Health

How 3Chi Delta 8 Carts May Help You to Concentrate and Stay Focused

Health

North Dakota; Rare Infection From Rodent Virus Sickens North Dakota Child

Health

Man Diagnosed With Monkeypox, COVID-19 And HIV At Same Time

Health

Thailand Issues Dengue Fever Warning as Cases Top 16,000

Health

One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

15 seconds ago

on

One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox

(CTN News) – According to officials in California, monkeypox may have contributed to the death of a person diagnosed with the virus. During the current outbreak, this is the second known death from the virus in the U.S.

In less than a month, officials in Texas confirmed they were investigating a possible virus-related death.

There have been 4,140 monkeypox cases in California, more than in any other state

It may take a few days, or it may take a few weeks to get the results of the autopsy,” Los Angeles County’s Dr. Rita Singhal told reporters on Thursday.

According to a county spokesperson, the autopsy will begin on Friday.

The county is working with state and federal health officials to investigate the death, which may lead to a change in guidelines for doctors treating Americans with severe illnesses caused by the virus.

The monkeypox response

As the Biden administration responds to the virus, which recently passed 20,000 reported infections, the Los Angeles death marks a turning point.

As a result of the administration’s dose-sparing “intradermal” strategy, the monkeypox vaccine has become widely available in many states. Officials report that more than 70% of doses are now administered intradermally.

The White House’s top monkeypox official, Bob Fenton, said Wednesday that now that supply is less of an issue, we should focus on maintaining demand by making sure people are aware that a safe and effective vaccine is available.

gettyimages 1242775300

CDC officials have said since August that the agency might soon expand its recommendations to health departments now rationing out the vaccine.

The agency currently recommends that jurisdictions prioritize vaccines for “post-exposure prophylaxis” for people “who have been exposed to monkeypox.”

The Biden administration has allocated more than a million vials of vaccine, but jurisdictions have requested 775,033 doses.

New monkeypox cases have slowed down due to the vaccination campaign, officials say.

CDC predicted last week that the U.S. outbreak would “grow very slowly” over the coming month “likely with a declining growth rate.”

Related CTN News:

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด