15 Inspirational Quotes by Queen Elizabeth II in her Own Words

(CTN News) – In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away after over 70 years on the throne.

96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II ruled Britain for the longest time ever.

Here are the top 18 inspirational quotes by Queen Elizabeth II:

1: “People are touched by events which have their roots far across the world.”

2: “Sport has a wonderful way of bringing together people and nations.”

3: “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.”

4: “Everyone is our neighbor, no matter what race, creed, or color.”

5. “Perhaps we make too much of what is wrong and too little of what is right. The trouble with gloom is that it feeds upon itself and depression causes more depression.”

4. “The birth of a baby brings great happiness, but then the business of growing up begins.”

5. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know, Queen Elizabeth said of her husband, Prince Phillip.”

6. “It is through this lens of history that we should view the conflicts of today, and so give us hope for tomorrow.”

7. “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

8: “Although we are capable of great acts of kindness, history teaches us that we sometimes need saving from ourselves–from our recklessness or our greed.”

7: “In times of doubt and anxiety the attitudes people show in their daily lives, in their homes, and in their work, are of supreme importance.”

8: “She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness, the Queen Elizabeth said after Princess Diana’s death in 1997. “I admired and respected her — for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys.”

9: “Our modern world places such heavy demands on our time and attention that the need to remember our responsibilities to others is greater than ever.”

10: “While we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

11: “I believe that young or old, we have as much to look forward to with confidence and hope as we have to look back on with pride.”

12: “When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.”

13: “We all need to get the balance right between action and reflection. With so many distractions, it is easy to forget to pause and take stock.”

14: “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.”

15: “I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am.”

