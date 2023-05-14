Over 30 Farmers a Day Committing Suicide Over Debt in India

Ganpatram Bheda, 66, believes he may lose his two acres of property in northwest India due to agricultural harvests being damaged by little rainfall and excessive cold in recent years, trapping him in a web of loans with little aid from the state to alleviate his financial troubles.

Researchers last week advocated for a robust rural jobs scheme, crop insurance, and mental healthcare to alleviate growing despair and suicide in agrarian communities as small-scale Indian farmers like Bheda face growing climate risks.

Researchers warned climate change was making “agriculture an extremely risky, potentially dangerous, and loss-making endeavour” in a recent analysis relating rainfall shortages to increasing farmer suicide rates in India’s drought-prone states.

Farmers are among the most vulnerable groups in India for suicide, according to a report from the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) in London, since periodic droughts impact their physical and emotional well-being.

For more than two decades, rural India has been plagued by farmer suicides, as years of drought, bad harvests, and expensive animal feed have fueled debt and mental anguish.

According to the most recent crime data provided in the IIED report, about 11,000 farmers, cultivators, and agricultural labourers committed suicide in 2021, averaging about 30 fatalities per day. However, analysts believe that the true figures are much higher.

According to Madhura Swaminathan, an economist from the Bengaluru-based Indian Statistical Institute, official figures only reflect recorded cases.

She noted that more robust study on the link between suicides and climate change is needed in order to properly develop approaches to make Indian agriculture more climate-resilient.

Climate change consequences, according to Ritu Bharadwaj, a key researcher at the IIED, are “a stress multiplier.”

Droughts, in particular, are intensifying economic strains on farmers, she claims.

Droughts are not a new issue, but “climate change has made (them) more intense and frequent, and it has increased (their) geographical coverage,” she explained over the phone.

According to India’s most recent census, more than 250 million people, or over half of all workers, are involved in agriculture and associated sectors, and the great majority rely exclusively on farm income to subsist.

According to the IIED report, new interventions are needed to protect this vast group as the world warms, emphasizing that early warning systems and insurance policies can provide protection against extreme weather.

While the Indian government has certain farmer support initiatives in place, such as crop insurance and a rural job guarantee scheme, they suffer from bad budgeting and spotty execution, according to farmers’ rights activists.

Debts accumulate.

A dismal harvest spells disaster for farmers like Bheda.

Over the previous four years, he has borrowed four million rupees (S$65,190) from local moneylenders and banks to cover crop losses, purchase expensive feed for his cows, and pay off other obligations.

“We rely solely on farming; we have no other source of income — and I don’t have any other skill either,” said Bheda, who lives in Rajasthan’s Sikar area.

Last year, he lost millet, peanuts, and mustard due to a terrible monsoon.

“I take out one loan to pay off another.” “If I don’t do that, the bank will take my land away,” he explained.

According to Abinash Mohanty, division head for climate change and sustainability at IPE Global, India still does not map “the hazards, risks, and vulnerabilities” affecting farmers at a “hyper-granular level.”

This, he says, inhibits comprehension of the true effects of climate change on individuals.

In recent years, environmental groups have provided weather information and alerts through text messaging to some farm communities, as well as resilient seeds for climate-smart farming.

Weather-based crop advise is also provided by state-run agricultural research agencies.

Despite this, drought continues to force many farmers to travel to cities in search of jobs, while others see no other option and commit suicide.

“The likelihood of these cases (of suicide) increasing in the future is high,” said Bharadwaj of the IIED, who bases his assessment on rainfall variation and suicide data.

Her team investigated rainfall patterns in drought-prone Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana states between 2014 and 2021, and discovered higher occurrences during periods of below-normal rainfall.

“Climate is a factor,” explained Bharadwaj. “However, vulnerabilities such as poverty, illiteracy, and a lack of social safety nets or knowledge of how to access them combine to create a difficult situation.”

Employment plan

The IIED research suggests shifting from insuring against low crop yields to insuring against adverse weather, which would provide farmers with an immediate reimbursement regardless of actual losses.

According to the paper, India’s rural job guarantee scheme, which guarantees each rural household 100 days of paid labour each year, can also act as a shock absorber.

During the Covid-19 epidemic, when factories stopped down and tens of thousands of people returned to their countryside, the plan provided much-needed employment. However, its budget was reduced this year, and its implementation is becoming increasingly haphazard.

Peoples’ Action for Employment Guarantee (PAEG), a group of academics and protesters that monitors the scheme’s implementation, found a 30% drop in work created this year through April compared to the same period last year.

According to M.S. Raunaq, a PAEG member, there have also been issues with workers not being paid because attendance is now tracked through an app and some remote locations have inadequate phone networks.

Despite irregular rainfall, IIED researcher Bharadwaj discovered that places where jobs were provided under the scheme had lower suicide rates.

However, analysts believe that the initiative should provide better compensation and greater skill training in order to expand job opportunities beyond digging wells and canals and building school walls.

For the time being, farmer Bheda and his fellow villagers are planning a protest at the district administrative office this month to demand work under the rural jobs scheme.

Despite a rare success this year: a compensation of 48,000 rupees from the state crop insurance scheme for losses last year, he is not optimistic.

“The money has been transferred to the bank, where it will be deducted for loan repayment.” “I don’t want to default on my loan or lose my land,” he explained.

When it comes to the problems he is having, he believes that the climate cannot be blamed solely.

“The state has failed to protect farmers,” he declared.