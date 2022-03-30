Study shows US remains a Global Movie Powerhouse

The United States (US) has long been viewed as the driving force in the movie industry, with Hollywood the central hub around which the filmmaking world operates.

A recent study by Betway Casino appears to back that point up, with the US coming out on top in selected movie-related categories.

The survey assessed 100 of the best stars from ten categories to reveal which places make the most successful people.

Academy Awards and Palme d’Or winners were used to determine ‘star appeal’, and the US fared extremely well in both categories.

A staggering 14 of the top 100 most recognisable Oscars winners were born in New York, with Burt Lancaster, Susan Hayward and George Burns amongst the legendary names on the list.

Philadelphia (4), Los Angeles (3) and Kansas City (2) are other US cities that have produced Academy Awards winners.

Interestingly, only Tokyo makes it onto the list from Asian countries, highlighting the western focus of the categories studied.

Given that the actresses born in Japan – Olivia de Havilland and Joan Crawford – were British-American, the dearth of Asian representation in the study becomes more noticeable.

Thai filmmakers have sought to redress the balance in recent years, with director Apichatpong Weerasetakul’s film Memoria winning the prestigious Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

However, in fairness to the US, the repeated success of their directors at the Festival indicates how their films and actors generally have a broader global appeal.

India’s Chetan Anand won the very first Palme d’Or award in 1946, but 23 US filmmakers have since added their name to the roll of honour.

They include Francis Ford Coppola, who won it twice in the 1970s with The Conversation and Apocalypse Now.

Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver), Steven Soderbergh (Sex, Lies and Videotape) and Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction) are other noteworthy US winners of the award.

The US has some strong contenders for this year’s Palme d’Or prize including James Gray, whose upcoming release Armageddon Time is expected to receive rave reviews.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong, the film explores friendship and loyalty against the historical backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s presidential election.

While the US has racked up the most winners of the Palme d’Or, the country’s directors have found success hard to come by in recent years.

Their last success was in 2011 and European directors have dominated the landscape since then, winning seven of the last nine awards.

There will be plenty of French contenders for the 2022 Palme d’Or, which is no surprise given the country has produced 17 previous winners of the award.

Asia’s best hope of claiming the prestigious prize could be Park Chan-wook, with his Decision to Leave tipped to make its mark at the Festival.

Chan-wook is aiming to become the second South Korean to win the Palme d’Or, potentially following in the footsteps of Bong Joon-ho. He triumphed with The Parasite in 2019.

People Also Read:

Gangs of Monkeys Wreaking Havoc in Lopburi, Thailand

Top 5 Myths About Thailand’s Cannabis Laws

Why Do You Need a Website to Help Your Business Succeed?

Vue vs React battle