Gangs of Monkeys Wreaking Havoc in Lopburi, Thailand

Officials in Lopburi are meeting with veterinarians to combat macaques attacks and address the rapid rise in the population of monkeys, which is adversely affecting locals and tourists.

To control the monkey population, they are considering sterilizing the primates, instead of relocating them.

Merchants and customers are turning away from the Manora Sunday market due to the increased number of monkeys, which are destroying stock and attacking customers. Furthermore, macaques are defecating on the pavements all over the market area.

There are large numbers of monkeys climbing buildings and utility poles looking for food in garbage cans and along roads, according to Thai PBS.

The province of Lopburi recorded 9,300 monkeys in 2020, of which 3,100 live in the Muang district. More than 900 have already been sterilized. Nonetheless, at least 70% of the population must be sterilized to control the population.

The authorities have, so far, been unable to control the macaques population due to the fact that the budget for monkey sterilization is not allocated separately for Lopburi but for the entire country. Additionally, monkeys breed throughout the year, with no defined breeding season.

Relocating Monkeys a Problem

In the meantime, the Director of the Conservation Forest Management Administration Office 1 in Saraburi said the relocation of the macaques would cause more problems. Therefore, mass sterilization is the only viable option.

A meeting of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Applied Zoology is currently taking place on the most effective methods for controlling monkey populations.

Lopburi is known as Thailand’s monkey hub, with a large population of mammals living there. A video of macaques fighting over scarce food became viral in March 2020.

A lack of tourists, who normally provide them with food, is responsible for the shortage of food. An episode of America’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah also covered the topic.

Monkeys Take Over an Entire City