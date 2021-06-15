How to Bet from the 1xBet Mobile Site with Smartphones

Thanks to the mobile version of 1xBet operator you can make bets, use bonuses and promotions, follow the outcome of the matches and make cash payments as from the desktop version of the site. In the 1xBet mobile version of the bookmaker’s website a large number of features are available, but in order to make bets, you must go through the registration procedure. If the player already has an account, it will be enough to authorize in the system. Below we will consider how to bet through the mobile site.

This mobile process takes place in several stages:

go to the website of 1xBet; choose the necessary tab – “Line” or “Live”. And it is worth noting that you can combine two betting sections in an express; choose the desired sports discipline. It is possible to choose events of different sports; find the desired match and click on it to open a detailed list where you can select bets on the number of goals scored, handicaps, events separately by halves; choose the outcome you are interested in and click on the odds, after which the slip with the betting information appears; in the same way, you may add more matches;

check the final odds of the coupon and click “make a bet”. This stage requires special attention, as it is necessary to make sure that the selected events are correct!

The advantage of the mobile 1xBet site is that the version is optimized for any mobile device, which uses a small amount of traffic. Thanks to this, you can make bets even from outdated smartphones.

Review of 1xBet sportsbook

1xBet is a fast and actively developing company, operating on the market since 2007. The 1xBet betting company has received a license of the island of Curacao and accepts bets online since 2011. It provides an opportunity for bettors to get a welcome bonus, make bets on attractive terms with favorable odds, try their luck in the toto.

The demand and popularity of the brand is due to the fact that BK “1xBet” is an operator that provides:

one of the best sports lines;

the highest odds;

guaranteed and instant payouts;

100% bonus on your first deposit;

a huge store of promotions and bonus rewards;

additional ways to spend your free time (bingo, casino, poker, etc.);

the best online sweepstakes;

exchange of cryptocurrencies and financial wagers;

well-developed virtual sports section!

This list can go on and on because the range of services, sponsorship contracts and advantages of the company 1xBet has noticeably updated recently. Therefore, it is better to assess all the innovations of the brand in full by yourself.